Seth Rogen Says He Hasn’t Spoken to James Franco in Years. A Couples Therapist on Why Some Friendships Can’t Come Back

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Seth Rogen and James Franco made a career out of looking inseparable. The Pineapple Express bromance. The Disaster Artist. Twenty years of “we’re basically brothers” press tours.

Now? Rogen told The New York Times he hasn’t spoken to Franco in a “long time” and has “no plans” to work with him again. The quote that’s getting screenshot everywhere: “I honestly think the nuance of it…” and then he trails into the kind of careful answer you give when there’s no version of the truth that doesn’t hurt someone.

This isn’t a fight. It isn’t a feud. It’s something quieter and heavier. It’s a friendship that got too expensive to keep carrying.

And the part nobody is talking about is what that costs the person doing the walking.

When a Best-Friendship Becomes a Liability

After multiple women publicly accused Franco of sexual misconduct in 2018 (allegations he denied, then later settled in a 2021 lawsuit), Rogen’s loyalty became a question he kept getting asked in interviews. He apologized in 2021 for a joke that minimized the allegations. And then, slowly, the partnership just stopped.

Here’s what’s actually happening underneath a rupture like this.

In my office, I see a version of this every week. Not with movie stars. With best friends, brothers, business partners, spouses. One person does something that introduces what I’d call a “Third Party” into the bond. It doesn’t have to be a romantic affair. It can be an addiction. A pattern of behavior toward other people. A secret life that, once revealed, makes the other person ask, “What was real?”

The nervous system of the betrayed party only rests when two things are believed to be true. I am your priority. I am enough. A Third Party shatters both. And once shattered, the body cannot pretend it didn’t see what it saw.

People assume Rogen’s silence is moral. I think it’s biological. You cannot regulate next to someone whose presence keeps your nervous system in a state of vigilance. You can love them. You can grieve them. You still can’t share a green room with them.

That’s why the careful “no plans” language matters. It’s not a verdict on Franco. It’s a sentence about Rogen’s own body.

The Part Nobody Wants to Say About the Friend Who Walks Away

Now the harder layer. The poor bastard who has to do the walking.

We are very good at having empathy for the person who was harmed. We are bad at having empathy for the person who loses a 20-year friendship to somebody else’s choices. Rogen didn’t get to choose this. He just got handed it. And every time he goes to a coffee shop and a Pineapple Express clip plays on someone’s phone, his body has to do something with that.

This is where shame quietly does its work. The friend who pulls back often carries a private question: was I complicit? Did I see something I refused to see? Should I have been a better friend, or a better witness, or both? Want to find out your relationship pattern and see where loyalty starts to cost you yourself? That question, the one underneath the question, is usually where the real grief lives.

There are two truths here, and both of them are real. Franco’s accusers’ truth is real. Rogen’s grief over a brother-shaped person is real. Franco’s own shame, whatever he’s doing with it privately, is real. None of these cancel each other. The mistake the internet makes is thinking compassion is a finite resource, like if you give some to one party there’s less for the other. That’s not how the nervous system works. That’s not how love works.

And it’s not how friendship endings work either. Most of them aren’t dramatic. They’re a slow, sad, shutdown response where one person realizes they can’t keep being the public defense lawyer for someone whose private behavior they don’t fully understand.

What Healthy Distance Actually Looks Like

People want Rogen to either forgive publicly or burn it down publicly. Both are protector strategies. Both let the audience off the hook from sitting with the fact that some ruptures don’t get resolved. They just get spaciously held.

What I’d want for anyone in Rogen’s position, and what I think he’s actually doing, is the harder middle thing. You don’t perform reconciliation. You don’t perform exile. You answer honestly when asked. You stop showing up to projects that require you to pretend the rupture didn’t happen. You let the friendship be what it actually is now, which is a thing that used to be.

The trap most people fall into here is diagnosis. They scroll for 10 minutes and decide the other person is a narcissist, a sociopath, a monster. Sometimes those labels touch something real. More often they’re a way to make the pain into a story with a clean villain so you don’t have to feel the loss of someone you loved. I’ve written more about the science behind red flags in a relationship and why certainty about the other person is often the protector talking, not the truth.

You cannot rebuild trust on a foundation of secrets. You also cannot rebuild a friendship on a foundation of “let’s just not talk about it.” Rogen seems to know this. The not-talking is the answer. Not the avoidance.

What He’s Really Saying Without Saying It

“No plans” is one of the gentlest sentences in the English language. It doesn’t slam a door. It just stops walking toward one.

Some friendships are designed for a season of your life. Some are designed for two decades and then a permanent quiet. The people who survive losses like this are the ones who stop trying to figure out which category it was supposed to be, and start letting it be what it is. A real love. A real ending. Both true at once.

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Figs O’Sullivan and his wife, Teale, are couples therapists in San Francisco, relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founders of Empathi, and built Figlet, our AI relationship coach, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.