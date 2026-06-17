Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘You Seem Pretty Sad’ Album Just Exposed the One Pattern Every Sad-in-Love Couple Repeats

Image Credit: GC Images

Olivia Rodrigo dropped You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, and the title alone did more clinical work than half the relationship podcasts on the internet.

A guy with a fake job. Wishing he loved her less. The whole giddy-to-gutted arc of a relationship, compressed into twelve tracks and one devastating sentence.

The internet is already doing what the internet does. Picking sides. Diagnosing the ex. Calling Olivia “too much” or calling him a narcissist.

I want to do something different. Because when I saw the album title, I thought: well, of course she is. That sentence is the paradox of human love in eleven words. And the relational loop she’s writing about? I watch couples dance it on the couch in my office every single Tuesday.

The Paradox Hiding in the Album Title

Why do we get so sad when we are so in love? Because we’re human beings, and we have a built-in need to be emotionally bonded.

If you love someone, if they’re really important to you, then any moment they aren’t there for you the way you long for them to meet you is going to hurt inside. Your limbic system is asking one question on a loop: am I loved? When the answer comes back blurry, your body goes into protest.

That’s what the early songs on the album sound like to me. Protest. Reaching. The reaching looks like attack from the outside, calling out the fake job, the unequal love, the absence. Underneath, it’s a nervous system asking: are you there for me, do I matter?

And the guy on the other side of those songs? He probably doesn’t read like the villain Twitter wants him to be. When someone pulls away in a relationship, their body is usually saying: please don’t see my flaws, please don’t expose my not-enoughness, please don’t reject me. That shutdown response isn’t coldness. It’s fear of shame wearing the costume of indifference.

I’ve never met an emotional withdrawer who wasn’t withdrawing because it hurts. It hurts to feel like you’re constantly a disappointment to someone you love.

The Waltz Every Couple in Distress Dances

In my work, I call this the “Waltz of Pain.” Every couple in distress dances the exact same choreography.

One partner is what I call the “Relentless Lover.” They feel the disconnection and protest. They reach, they demand, they write blistering pop songs about wanting more. The other is the “Reluctant Lover.” They retreat when things get intense. They protect through distance.

The Relentless Lover reaches. The Reluctant Lover retreats. The Relentless Lover reaches harder. The Reluctant Lover collapses deeper inside themselves.

Both feel hurt. Both feel unseen. Both swear the other one is the problem. Nobody is the problem. The system is.

Usually, it looks like an apartment building. One partner is living in the penthouse of the relationship, doing yoga, telling her friends, reading the magazine that says she’s a queen who deserves to have her needs met. The other is in the basement, grabbing peanuts at the bar, where the boys go, “yeah, we’re never good enough, are we?”

Everybody walks into my office at first as the world’s renowned expert on the problems of their partner. If I held a conference next week on the problems of your partner, you would be the keynote speaker. Want to find out your relationship pattern before you write your own You Seem Pretty Sad track? Start there.

Why This Hurts More Than the Internet Lets On

Here’s the part nobody wants to admit when we dissect celebrity breakups: nobody is the villain. Everybody makes sense.

When the culture tells Olivia she’s “too much” or “needy” for writing songs about wanting more, I bristle. I won’t hear you call yourself codependent. I won’t hear you label the part of you that’s fighting for love a bad part of you.

The part of you that needs love the most is not a weak part. It’s probably the best part of who we are as human beings, that we can feel such pain when we’re not connected to the ones we love. You’re not childish to hurt in love.

And when the internet calls her ex a narcissist for pulling away? What kept him safe as a kid simply cannot build intimacy as an adult. That’s not a character flaw. That’s a protector doing the job it was hired to do at age seven, still showing up at thirty.

Modern dating makes all of this worse. People print affection they can’t back with action. People offer reassurance they don’t feel. People pull away the moment vulnerability appears. Women raise standards to protect themselves. Men withdraw or get cynical. Both sides believe the worst about each other. Both sides feel alone. The Tier A read on this, if you want to understand the science behind red flags in a relationship, is that most red flags are protectors meeting protectors.

What I’d Actually Do If They Were on My Couch

If Olivia and her ex were sitting in front of me right now, I wouldn’t let them litigate the lyrics.

I wouldn’t try to figure out who hurt who first, or whose job was fake, or who loved who less. I refuse to choose sides. Not because harm doesn’t matter. Because choosing sides keeps people trapped in the loop.

Instead, we’d collapse the whole timeline and look at the system. Of course you reached. Of course they withdrew. Of course it hurt. Of course you protected. Everything makes sense.

I’d look at them and say: you’re both hurting. You both act in ways, not because you’re bad, but just because it hurts so much you do things that are definitely going to hurt your partner even more. No wonder you get stuck with each other. You poor little devils. How awful for both of you that you love each other so much you get stuck like this. Ouch.

The first move isn’t communication skills. It isn’t a weekly date night. It’s the shift from “I-consciousness” to “We-consciousness.” From two people separately suffering to two people suffering together, on the same side of the problem.

The Line Worth Screenshotting

The reason that album title is going to live in the culture is because it tells the truth most love songs won’t.

You can be deeply in love and deeply sad at the exact same time. That’s not a sign the love is broken. It’s a sign the love is real, and the system you’re stuck in is older than either of you. The sadness isn’t proof you picked wrong. It’s proof you picked someone who matters.

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Figs O’Sullivan and his wife, Teale, are couples therapists in San Francisco, relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founders of Empathi, and built Figlet, our AI relationship coach, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.