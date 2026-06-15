Why Was Sean Strickland Removed From White House UFC Freedom 250?

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Sean Strickland found himself at the center of controversy during UFC Freedom 250 festivities in Washington, D.C., after being escorted from a fan event near the White House by law enforcement. The former UFC middleweight champion later addressed the incident on social media, while UFC CEO Dana White weighed in on what happened.

Find out what happened with Strickland below.

Who Is Sean Strickland?

Strickland is an American mixed martial artist who competes in the UFC’s middleweight division. Born on February 27, 1991, in California, he turned professional in 2008 and joined the UFC in 2014 after building his reputation in the King of the Cage promotion, where he held a middleweight title.

Known for his aggressive fighting style and outspoken personality, Strickland became one of the sport’s biggest stars when he defeated Israel Adesanya to win the UFC middleweight title in 2023. He later reclaimed the championship in 2026, making him a two-time UFC middleweight champion.

Outside the Octagon, Strickland has frequently made headlines for his political views and unfiltered comments. He was once considered one of President Donald Trump‘s most vocal supporters in combat sports and openly backed Trump during the 2024 election cycle. However, their relationship has become more complicated in recent months, with Strickland publicly criticizing Trump’s foreign policy and support for Israel.

Was Sean Strickland at the UFC Freedom 250 White House Event?

Yes. Although Strickland was not on the official guest list for UFC Freedom 250, he attended the UFC Fan Fest held on the Ellipse near the White House on June 14, 2026. He mingled with fans and briefly entered a wrestling ring before attracting the attention of security and law enforcement.

Why Was Sean Strickland Removed From the White House UFC Event?

Strickland was escorted from the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest by members of the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Park Police and other law enforcement agencies after his appearance drew a large crowd of attendees.

“The unplanned presence of Sean Strickland drew significant attention from attendees, resulting in disorder,” the United States Park Police Public Information Office wrote in a statement. “Due to concerns for Strickland’s safety and the safety of event patrons, personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Park Police, and other assisting agencies evacuated him safely from the area.” Authorities emphasized that “Strickland was neither cited nor arrested in connection with the incident. However, he was advised not to return to the venue for his own and public safety.”

White denied that Strickland had been formally banned from the event, saying he simply was not invited due to limited space.