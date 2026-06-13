Inside the Super Bowl LVI Campaign That Brought Hollywood’s Biggest Names Together

Image Credit: Andrea Gylthe

Super Bowl advertising has long operated at the intersection of popular culture and mass media. With an average television audience exceeding 100 million viewers in the United States alone, a Super Bowl commercial is among the most scrutinized and culturally significant forms of branded content in the world. The production demands are considerable, the timelines compressed, and the margin for error minimal. For the brands and agencies commissioning these campaigns, the logistical and creative infrastructure behind the scenes is as important as what ultimately appears on screen.

The official Super Bowl LVI campaign was no exception. Featuring a lineup that included Halle Berry, Kevin Hart, Marcus Allen, Joe Namath, and Ronnie Lott, the production required the coordination of internationally recognized talent, complex scheduling, creative direction, styling logistics, and content execution across multiple deliverables, all within the compressed timelines typical of major entertainment productions.

What made the campaign particularly notable was the caliber of talent involved alongside the operational complexity of bringing that production to life. Managing high-profile talent in commercial environments requires not only logistical precision, but an understanding of how image, brand alignment, and visual storytelling intersect at the level of entertainment culture. For productions of this scale, the behind-the-scenes infrastructure often determines whether the creative vision translates successfully into the final product.

Sara Borgese Styling served as head of wardrobe for the campaign, a role that placed the firm at the center of the production’s visual identity. With a track record spanning high-profile entertainment, commercial, and celebrity-facing projects, Sara Borgese was responsible for the full wardrobe operation across a cast that included some of the most recognizable names in sport and entertainment. In a production of this scale, the head of wardrobe role extends well beyond garment selection. It requires the coordination of fittings, logistics, talent schedules, creative approvals, and on-set execution across multiple high-profile individuals simultaneously, all of it contributing to the visual coherence of the final campaign.

Instrumental to that production infrastructure was Andrea Gylthe, a Los Angeles-based communications strategist and creative producer. Her role was focused specifically on overseeing Sara Borgese’s wardrobe operation, handling the behind-the-scenes production logistics, creative coordination, and content execution required to ensure everything was in place for the head of wardrobe to successfully deliver on the campaign. That included sourcing support, scheduling, styling logistics, and on-set production assistance. Beyond the wardrobe operation itself, Gylthe also took full ownership of Sara Borgese’s social media production, content creation, and behind-the-scenes footage, conceiving, capturing, and producing the documentary content that translated the campaign experience into a body of digital work for Sara Borgese’s website, social platforms, and client-facing portfolio.

The experience reflected a broader truth about how modern entertainment productions operate. The finished commercial, the polished, broadcast-ready content, represents only a fraction of what is actually produced during a campaign of this scale. Behind-the-scenes documentation, digital content, social assets, and platform-specific storytelling have become integral parts of how major entertainment productions reach and engage audiences beyond the broadcast itself.

Gylthe’s wider background in communications, branding, and production has since extended into music education and artist development, where she leads digital strategy and communications for LAAMP, the Los Angeles Academy for Artists & Music Production. Her participation in the USC American Marketing Association Entertainment Marketing Panel, hosted at the USC Marshall School of Business, further reflects the cross-industry perspective she brings to entertainment communications.

As the boundaries between advertising, entertainment, branding, and digital media continue to blur, productions like the Super Bowl LVI campaign illustrate the growing complexity of what successful large-scale content creation actually requires, and the range of expertise that makes it possible.