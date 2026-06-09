Was Trump Sleeping at the NBA Finals Game Between the Knicks & the Spurs?

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Donald Trump attended game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 8, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden between the Knicks and the Spurs, and the crowd’s reaction to his presence is making the rounds online. While most people now know that the 79-year-old was largely booed at the event, he also appeared to be falling asleep during the game. So, did Trump actually nod off?

Trump’s attendance at the major event sparked debate across New York. Some fans criticized the politician, especially since the heightened security added an extra layer of stress for attendees. Others, however, expressed their support for Trump.

Here’s what happened during game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Who Attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals?

In addition to Trump, other public figures who attended game 3 were Tina Fey, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Knicks superfan Timothée Chalamet.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also attended the game but did not sit near Trump. He paid around $1,000 for a standing ticket, instead of a seat.

When asked about a potential meeting with Trump at the game, Mamdani, 34, told reporters, “I bought my tickets for nearly $1,000. And I’ll be standing for the duration of the game. … When it comes to the president, I don’t have any scheduled meeting with the president; however, I’m sure that our conversations will continue on how to serve this city.”

Seats for game 3 at Madison Square Garden demanded exorbitant costs, with prices ranging from $3,000 up to even $20,000.

Trump has fallen asleep at the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/j9AOnzDDxe — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 9, 2026

Did Trump Really Fall Asleep at the Knicks vs. Spurs Game?

According to videos circulating on social media, it appeared that the Republican president may have dozed off a few times during the Spurs vs. Knicks game. Trump’s eyes were noticeably drooping as the cameras cut back to him, but it’s unclear if he was actually asleep.

Was Trump Actually Booed at the Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game?

Yes. Trump received some cheers and some boos from basketball fans at MSG. Multiple videos have circulated on social media, showing loud boos from the crowd when Trump’s face appeared on the Jumbotron.

Fox News also shared an Instagram video in which some basketball fans chanted, “USA!” while Trump’s face was shown on screen.