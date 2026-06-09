Karmelo Anthony Sentencing: How Long He’ll Serve Prison Time for Austin Metcalf Murder Verdict

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Karmelo Anthony was found guilty in the high-profile murder case involving Texas teenager Austin Metcalf on June 9, 2026. The case drew national attention after Metcalf was fatally stabbed during a confrontation at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025. Following several days of testimony and hours of jury deliberations, Anthony was convicted of first-degree murder and will await his sentencing.

Now that the guilty verdict has been decided, here’s what we know so far about Anthony’s prison time and fate.

How Old Is Karmelo Anthony?

Karmelo Anthony is 19 years old as of June 2026. He was 17 at the time of the fatal stabbing that led to Metcalf’s death. Although Anthony was a minor when the incident occurred, Texas law allowed prosecutors to pursue the case in adult court because he was 17 years old at the time of the offense.

The case drew significant public attention due to the ages of both teen boys and the circumstances surrounding the deadly altercation. Metcalf was 17 years old when he died.

Karmelo Anthony’s Case Verdict

On June 9, 2026, a Collin County jury found Anthony guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Metcalf. Prosecutors argued that Anthony escalated an argument during a school track meet and stabbed Metcalf during the dispute. Anthony’s defense team claimed throughout the trial that he acted in self-defense.

Jurors rejected the self-defense argument and returned a unanimous guilty verdict after about three hours of deliberation, according to multiple outlets. The conviction marked the end of a trial that featured testimony from students, coaches, law enforcement officers and family members connected to Anthony.

How Long Will Karmelo Anthony Serve Time in Prison?

Anthony’s exact prison sentence has not yet been determined. Under Texas law, the sentencing range for a murder conviction is between five and 99 years in prison. Since Anthony was under 18 at the time of the crime, he is not eligible for the death penalty or a sentence of life without parole.

The sentencing phase will determine how many years Anthony must serve behind bars. A judge or jury will consider factors such as the circumstances of the offense, Anthony’s age at the time of the crime and any evidence from the defense.