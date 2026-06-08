Brad Pitt’s PDA With Ines de Ramon Won’t Fix What’s Happening With His Kids

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Brad Pitt is 62, deeply tan, and visibly handsy with his 33-year-old girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Meanwhile, his eldest son, Maddox, 24, just filed legal paperwork to drop “Pitt” from his name. He’s the latest of the six kids Brad shares with Angelina Jolie to do it.

The optics are loud. One half of the family is posing for paparazzi on yacht decks. The other half is quietly removing him from their passports.

And the internet is doing what the internet does. Calling Brad cold. Calling the kids brainwashed. Calling Ines a distraction.

I want to sit with something different. Because what’s happening here is something I see in my San Francisco office almost every week, just without the boat.

The performance everyone can see, and the part nobody can

When a relationship goes public this fast, this glossy, this PDA-soaked, there’s almost always a second story running underneath it.

Early romance is a particular kind of magic. The connection feels like a flawless dance, partners complementing each other’s moves, no missed steps. Brains light up. Bodies relax. For a man whose private life has been a public courtroom for almost a decade, I imagine that feeling is medicinal.

But here’s what I notice with high-achieving clients, the executives, the creatives, the performers. Early in a new relationship, they don’t actually bring themselves. They bring their Representative. The polished, competent, charming public face. The one who knows how to be chosen.

The Representative is excellent at intellectualizing connection. He can talk about love the way a sommelier talks about a mango. Color, origin, mouthfeel. What the Representative cannot do is taste the raw thing underneath.

And the raw thing underneath, for any parent estranged from a child, is grief. Possibly shame. Possibly a terror so old it predates the marriage that ended it.

A new girlfriend cannot metabolize that grief for him. No one can. That’s the part of Brad’s story that no PDA carousel will ever show, because the Representative is the only version of him allowed on the red carpet.

Why Maddox dropping the name is not the headline you think it is

Here’s where I want to push back gently on the gossip take.

When a young adult removes a parent’s surname, the cultural read is “betrayal” or “weaponization by the other parent.” Both framings are too small. They assume a kid that age doesn’t have his own nervous system, his own memories, his own reasons.

From an attachment standpoint, the questions every child carries into adulthood are simple. Were you there for me? Am I enough for you? Those questions don’t go away when the kid turns 18. They just go underground and start running the adult relationships instead.

Maddox is 24. He has spent roughly a third of his life watching his parents fight in public. Whatever he’s doing with his name is, I’d bet, his nervous system protesting a disconnection that meant something to him. Protest is proof of bond. Indifference would be the worse sign.

This is the part that’s harder than people think. A father can love his children fiercely and still be the source of pain they need distance from. Both can be true. The “story of other,” where one parent is the villain and the other is the saint, never actually leads anywhere good. If you want to see what dynamic you’re running in your own relationships, the Empathi relationship quiz is a decent place to start being honest with yourself.

What the early-romance high is actually doing

A 29-year age gap and a brand-new public romance create a very specific kind of high. I’m not pathologizing it. I’m describing it.

The early stage of partnership can resemble the limerence pattern, where the rush of feeling chosen and seen becomes its own organizing force. It’s intoxicating. It also tends to crash into reality the moment two people stop being each other’s escape and start being each other’s primary attachment figures.

That transition is the hard one. Your sexy self met your partner. Now your vulnerable self has to make love to them. And the vulnerable self brings every unresolved wound it’s ever collected, including a decade of family rupture.

For Brad and Ines specifically, I’d want them to know the danger of the milestone moment. When the public spectacle is this glossy, there’s an unconscious expectation that the inside should match the outside. That you’ve arrived. That nothing should hurt anymore.

That expectation is the trap. The moment a normal disagreement lands, it feels catastrophic, because the bar was set at “perfect.” Sensitivity to injury goes up, not down.

What better looks like is this: give up the dream of never fighting again. Stop trying to be the good one. When conflict comes, and it will, the work is not winning. The work is noticing the moment one of you ducks into defense, and saying the harder, quieter thing underneath. The fear. The need. The “come here to me.”

That’s the move. Not better PDA. Not a more flattering paparazzi angle. Just two nervous systems learning to repair.

The line worth screenshotting

A relationship cannot live on the emotional fiat of promises and pretty pictures. It needs proof of work. The actual grueling labor of repair, with a partner and, when possible, with the children whose names you gave them.

Brad doesn’t owe the public an explanation. He may owe his kids a different version of himself than the Representative the cameras keep finding. That version is quieter. It doesn’t tan as well. It’s the only one that ever fixes anything.

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Empathi founder Figs O’Sullivan and his wife, Teale, are couples therapists in San Francisco, relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founders of Empathi, and built Figlet, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.