Jessica Alba & Cash Warren’s Awkward Graduation Distance Isn’t What You Think

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Jessica Alba and Cash Warren showed up for their daughter Honor. They just didn’t show up next to each other.

The paparazzi shots from the graduation are everywhere now. Jessica on one side. Cash on the other. A polite, painful gulf between them. The captions are doing their usual thing. Bitter. Frosty. Awkward. The implication being that two grown adults who confirmed their split back in January 2025 should be able to pull off a Hallmark co-parenting photo op by June.

I look at those photos and I see something completely different. I see two nervous systems trying to survive a day that biology was not built to survive. And if you’ve ever had to be in the same room with someone who used to be your person, you already know exactly what I’m talking about.

The Body Remembers What the Calendar Forgot

Humans are wired as an interdependent species. From the cradle to the grave, your nervous system is scanning the room, asking two quiet questions. Are you there for me? Am I enough for you?

When a marriage ends, those questions don’t get deleted. The bond is severed, but the biological memory of the bond stays fully intact. You divorced on paper. Your body did not get the memo.

A graduation forces you back into proximity with the person who used to be your secure base. Same gymnasium. Same kid. Same shared history sitting in the folding chair between you. But the safety is gone. So your nervous system reads the situation as an existential threat. You are suddenly unprotected in the presence of the one person who knows precisely where you are soft.

This is where shame floods in. My favorite definition of shame is the simplest one I know. Shame is feeling separate from belonging. It’s the sudden interruption of any good feeling, replaced by a hot, sinking certainty that you don’t fit anywhere in this room.

To survive that, we move to what’s called the Compass of Shame. We attack others. We attack ourselves. We deny. Or we withdraw. When you see two exes standing twenty feet apart, refusing to make eye contact, you are watching withdrawal in its most polished form. That’s not malice. That’s a protector part stepping in to shield a wound that’s still bleeding.

Bags Across the Street

I see this every Tuesday in my San Francisco office. Founders, executives, creatives, all sitting on opposite ends of my couch like two strangers waiting for a bus with their bags across the street from each other.

They don’t look broken. They look rigid. They’re brilliant at what I call describing the mango. They give me a tidy, logical breakdown of how unreasonable their ex was at the school event. Where they stood. Who they talked to. How cold their body language was. They can describe the color and texture of that mango for an entire hour. But describing the mango is a different thing entirely from the vulnerable act of tasting it.

What I actually see in these high-achieving people is someone hiding in the emotional basement. They spent the whole graduation suffocating in private anxiety, quietly convinced they’re a failure as a parent, as a partner, as a person. They put on the brave face. They take the photos. They stand twenty feet away. The caloric energy required to perform that indifference is staggering.

If any of this is hitting close to home, you can discover your attachment dynamic in about three minutes. It’s the same map I use with clients on day one.

The pattern I watch in my office looks like an echo chamber. One partner sends a barrage of logistical texts about the schedule to perform competence. The other replies with a single thumbs up emoji to stay guarded. The harder one reaches, the deeper the other hides. They’re not fighting anymore. They’re throwing invisible boomerangs of judgment and defense, keeping a safe distance, both stuck in separate suffering bubbles, both convinced the other one is the bad guy.

Distance Is Proof of the Bond

The culture wants Jessica and Cash to perform conscious uncoupling. Sit next to each other. Smile. Pretend the history isn’t sitting on their chest.

I see it the opposite way. The awkward distance isn’t proof they hate each other. It’s proof they cared so much that the loss is biologically intolerable right now. If they didn’t care, their nervous systems wouldn’t require such a wide defensive perimeter. You can sit comfortably next to a stranger because they mean nothing to you. You cannot sit comfortably next to the person who broke your heart because your body remembers the depth of the bond.

There are always two sides to a love wound. The fear of not being enough. And the fear of being too much. When a marriage ends, it confirms whichever one was your deepest dread. Every glance across the gym multiplies the present pain by two hundred units of past pain. That’s a crushing weight to carry in dress shoes while pretending to enjoy a slideshow.

This is also why so much of what looks like cold post-divorce behavior is closer to relationship trauma than indifference. The body is doing exactly what bodies do when they’ve been hurt by someone they trusted.

There are no bad guys in the photo. There are two frightened people in adult bodies using the only tools they have.

What I’d Actually Say to Them

If Jessica and Cash sat on my couch exhausted from the choreography of graduation day, the first thing I’d do is stop the performance. You can’t find a cognitive solution to a limbic problem. You can’t logic your way into being comfortable around your ex.

I’d ask each of them to take the flashlight of awareness, turn it away from the other person’s behavior, and point it inward. The grueling shift is from the Story of Other to the Experience of Self. What is happening in my chest right now. Where am I holding my breath. What is the oldest version of this feeling.

That move is more useful than a hundred logistics texts. It’s also harder than it sounds, which is why I lean on the science behind unrequited love and longing when I’m explaining why post-divorce co-parenting hurts so much, even when the love itself has changed shape.

The work isn’t to fake closeness. The work is to stop weaponizing the distance against yourself. To stand twenty feet away and let that be okay. To say internally, this is hard because it mattered, not because I’m broken.

The Real Story in That Photo

Jessica showed up. Cash showed up. Honor walked across the stage with both her parents in the room. That is not a failed marriage on display. That is two people choosing their kid over their comfort, in adult bodies, with tender nervous systems they’re still learning to carry.

Heartbreak does not have to be photogenic to be honorable.

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Figs O’Sullivan and his wife Teale are couples therapists in San Francisco, relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founders of Empathi, and built Figlet, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.