Monaco became the center of international sport, entertainment, and philanthropy as the Racing Stars Football Cup brought together football legends, Formula 1 personalities, entrepreneurs, and global creators for a special charity event at the iconic Stade Louis-II.

The annual football match once again proved that sport has the power to connect people from completely different worlds. Legendary athletes, racing stars, business figures, and international personalities came together on one field to support charitable initiatives and celebrate the universal language of football.

The Barbagiuans Monaco team, featuring Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho, entrepreneur and creator Sergey Kosenko, known globally as Mr. Thank You, and other international personalities, secured a victory against the Drivers Team.

The event was organized by Barbagiuans Monaco under the leadership of Louis Ducruet, a member of Monaco’s Princely Family and nephew of Prince Albert II. For decades, Barbagiuans Monaco has united football legends and friends of Monaco through charity matches supporting meaningful social causes.

This year’s Racing Stars Football Cup welcomed an impressive lineup of participants from the worlds of football, motorsport, entertainment, and entrepreneurship.

Among the football legends taking part was Clarence Seedorf, one of the most successful midfielders in football history and a multiple UEFA Champions League winner. The event also welcomed representatives from the Formula 1 world, bringing together two of Monaco’s biggest sporting cultures: football and racing.

For fans, one of the biggest highlights of the match was the appearance of Ronaldinho. The Brazilian World Cup champion and former Ballon d’Or winner returned to the pitch with his signature creativity, energy, and passion for the game.

Ronaldinho, who inspired millions of fans around the world throughout his legendary career, once again showed why football remains one of the most powerful forces for bringing people together.

Alongside Ronaldinho on the winning team was Sergey Kosenko, the entrepreneur and digital creator better known by his global online name Mr. Thank You.

Kosenko has built an international audience of more than 50 million followers across social media platforms, becoming one of the fastest-growing creators in the digital space. His content focuses on large-scale projects, emotional storytelling, positive experiences, and inspiring people around the world.

The Mr Thank You name has grown into a recognizable global brand associated with creativity, generosity, and memorable moments.

For Kosenko, joining Ronaldinho and other world-famous figures on the field represented a unique connection between traditional sports, entertainment, and the new generation of digital creators.

“Football is much more than a game. It connects people from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds. Being part of an event where legends, entrepreneurs, and people who want to make a positive impact come together for a shared purpose is an incredible experience,” said Mr. Thank You.

The Racing Stars Football Cup was not only about competition. The event highlighted how athletes, entrepreneurs, and public figures can use their influence to support important initiatives and create a positive impact beyond their industries.

The victory of Barbagiuans Monaco became a symbol of teamwork, unity, and the ability of sport to connect generations and cultures.

From Ronaldinho’s legendary football legacy to the rise of modern creators like Mr. Thank You, the match represented a new era where sports, digital influence, and global entertainment continue to merge.

Monaco once again confirmed its status as a unique international meeting point where sport, philanthropy, culture, and some of the world’s most recognizable personalities come together.