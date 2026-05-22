Matthew Perry’s $1,650 Wallet and the Jennifer Aniston Letter That Tells the Real Story

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Matthew Perry‘s wallet is going up for sale next month. Yours for $1,650. His AAA card, his SAG trophy, and a stack of personal items will hit the auction block in an estate sale that already feels like grief turned into merchandise.

But the item that stopped me cold isn’t the wallet or the trophy.

It’s a painfully poignant letter from Jennifer Aniston.

The internet wants you to look at this auction the way it looks at everything. Clickable. Sortable. A celebrity life broken into lots and starting bids. I want you to look at it the way I look at it after twenty years of sitting with couples in San Francisco.

Because that letter isn’t a collectible. It’s evidence of how human love actually works when someone you adore is drowning.

The Body Keeps Receipts You Can’t Auction Off

Here’s the part I can’t stop thinking about as a therapist.

In my view, we are an interdependent species. We’re born needing a primary attachment figure, cradle to grave. When someone is in pain that feels unbearable, their nervous system doesn’t politely wait for the right coping strategy. It reaches for whatever soothes fastest.

In my practice, I call this a competing attachment. Anything we turn to for comfort instead of our partner or our people. Sometimes it’s work. Sometimes porn. Sometimes a substance. Substance use sends two tragic messages to the people who love the user: you are not my priority, and you are not acceptable as you are.

Matthew’s lifelong struggle wasn’t a moral failing. It was an organism turning elsewhere because the pain of not feeling like enough was too heavy to carry alone.

Now look at the letter.

The human body is the original distributed ledger. It records every interaction that mattered, every moment of safety, every moment of abandonment. And you cannot delete those blocks. The wallet held his money. The trophy proved his talent. But that letter is the physical ledger of his attachment system. It’s the undeniable proof-of-work of a secure base trying to reach him.

When someone you love is drowning, writing letters and pleading and trying to tether them to the earth is a biological protest against the agony of disconnection. That is what you are looking at when you see the lot description. Not memorabilia. A protest.

The Penthouse, The Basement, and Why “Codependent” Is a Garbage Word

I see the ghosts of this dynamic every Tuesday. Founders, executives, creatives with their own versions of SAG trophies on the mantel. Winning on the outside, terrified on the inside.

I use a metaphor with these couples. The Penthouse and the Basement.

The partner reaching out, writing letters, staging interventions, that’s the Relentless Lover. They live in the Penthouse, high expectations and high pain. The one hiding inside the addiction or the avoidance is the Reluctant Lover, curled up in the Basement for safety. The Relentless reaches. The Reluctant retreats. Both feel fundamentally unseen.

The sober partner usually arrives at my office as the world’s renowned expert on their partner’s problems. I tell them, if I held a conference next week on what’s wrong with your partner, you’d be the keynote speaker. They want me to fix the addict.

But as Dr. Gabor Maté says, suffering in connection sits at the heart of addiction. When I look at the partner in the basement, I don’t see a villain. I see someone with a place inside them that believes there’s a void that will never be filled. Someone terrified that if they actually show up fully, their not-enoughness will finally be exposed.

If any of this is hitting close, find out your relationship pattern before you go back to scrolling.

And here is where I get fierce. The culture wants to label Aniston-shaped friends “codependent.” I throw that word in the garbage. I will not hear my clients call themselves codependent. Being consumed by the well-being of someone you love is one flavor of how a person learned to survive not being loved the way they needed to be. If you’re in a primary relationship and they are not okay, you are not okay. That is how important they are to you.

Jennifer writing a desperate letter to a struggling friend isn’t pathology. It’s love doing what love does.

Two Truths, One Loop, No Villains

The internet will run two playbooks on this auction.

Playbook one: the addict was selfish. Playbook two: the friends were enablers. Both playbooks are what I call the Story of Other. The world will always offer facts to support your wound. It’s seductive to make somebody the bad guy. The Story of Other never leads to growth, never to healing, never to sovereignty. It’s the path the lab rat discovers again and again has no food at the end.

We have to find room for the poor bastard who relapsed, who lied, who hid. Because someone in that level of addiction is living in agony. Trapped in what feels like forever-bad land. Terrified they’ll never be forgiven, never be acceptable.

And we have to find room for the friend in the penthouse, writing letter after letter, watching the person they love disappear in real time. That is not a sickness. That is the beautiful, tragic biology of the attachment bond. Two truths in every conflict. The panic makes sense. The shutdown makes sense. No villains.

If a couple in this exact dynamic sat on my couch, the first thing I’d do is stop the fixing. I use a metaphor I call Hospice vs. painkillers. We sit with people in their pain rather than rushing to remove it. I’d look at both of them and say, I’m not here to help you feel better. I’m here to help you feel your feelings better. Then love each other there.

This is part of the science behind trauma bonding, and part of why I built the science behind ai relationship coach work into my clinical practice. The goal is moving two people from separate suffering bubbles into one shared suffering bubble.

What The Wallet Cannot Tell You

Someone will pay $1,650 for the wallet. Someone else will pay more for the trophy. The letter will go for whatever a piece of love costs in a room full of strangers.

None of those numbers say anything true about Matthew.

What’s true is that a man fought his whole life for connection, and the people who loved him kept reaching. The receipts of that reaching are now lots in a catalog. Read them like a ledger, not a tabloid. Then go call the person in your life you’re scared to lose.

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Figs O’Sullivan and his wife, Teale, are couples therapists in San Francisco, relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founders of Empathi, and built the Figlet platform, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.