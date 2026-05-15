Is the Hantavirus in the U.S.? Update Amid 2026 Cruise Ship Chaos

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Ever since the world recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, any viral outbreak tends to raise concern. Now, a hantavirus outbreak involving the rare Andes virus strain has drawn international attention after cases were linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius in May 2026. On May 14, health officials confirmed multiple deaths connected to the outbreak, while the CDC and other agencies began monitoring passengers who may have been exposed during the voyage.

Because the Andes virus can spread person-to-person in rare cases, many Americans are now wondering whether infected travelers could bring the virus into the U.S. and how serious the risk may be.

Below, learn more about the 2026 hantavirus outbreak and what health officials are saying so far.

What Is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a rare and potentially fatal virus. If a person contracts the disease, it can cause serious conditions, with the most common being hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), which usually begins with flu-like symptoms before it develops into severe respiratory issues.

BREAKING: The head of the World Health Organisation says eight cases of the hantavirus have been reported – that's five confirmed and three suspected cases.https://t.co/GFhZZwiCcE 📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/tHYnNzqRnb — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 7, 2026

Though hantavirus cases are rare, people around the world are still concerned about the recent discovery aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.

Last year, Gene Hackman‘s late wife, Betsy Arakawa, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. She was 65.

Is There a Hantavirus Vaccine?

No. There is no FDA-approved hantavirus vaccine.

“Hantaviruses are a group of viruses carried by rodents that can cause severe disease in humans. People are usually infected through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings or saliva. The species of hantavirus involved in this case is the Andes virus – which is… — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 7, 2026

Is the Hantavirus Contagious? How it Spreads

Hantavirus usually spreads through direct contact with infected rodent fluids, such as urine, droppings or saliva, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can also spread through a scratch or a bite from a rodent, per the CDC, though it’s rare, or if a person breathes in contaminated air from the rodent droppings.

However, the Andes Hantavirus is known for possibly transmitting from person to person. This type of virus is primarily found in Chile and Argentina, which is where the MV Hondius cruise ship came from.

Is the Hantavirus in the U.S.?

In general, yes. Hantavirus cases have been present throughout the U.S. for years. Most cases in the Western Hemisphere are hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

As of May 14, 2026, however, there were no confirmed U.S. cases connected to the recent Andes virus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius. According to the CDC, dozens of Americans are still being monitored after possible exposure to infected passengers during the cruise and subsequent travel. The agency has reportedly been conducting detailed risk assessments to determine which individuals may require quarantine or further medical monitoring.

According to NBC News reporting, passengers who previously disembarked from the cruise ship traveled back to Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Virginia and California.

Is There a Hantavirus Epidemic?

No. At the time of publication, the WHO has not declared this outbreak of hantavirus an epidemic. During a May 2026 WHO briefing, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove emphasized that hantavirus is different from coronaviruses, specifically SARS-CoV-2, which we experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to be unequivocal here: this is not SARS-CoV-2. This is not the start of a COVID pandemic,” she said. “This is an outbreak that we see on a ship (and) there’s a confined area. … But this is not the same situation we were in six years ago.”