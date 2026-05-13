A 1,300-Year-Old Tradition Meets West Hollywood: Inside LOST iN’s Immersive Bluefin Ceremony

Image Credit: LOST iN

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA — Last Friday, the hills of West Hollywood played host to a rare intersection of ancient ritual and modern luxury. LOST iN, the travel media powerhouse for the millennial and Gen Z generations, transformed a stunning AvantStay estate into a transportive Japanese sanctuary for an elite crowd of celebrities, influencers, and cultural tastemakers.

The evening was a masterclass in atmosphere, designed to feel less like a standard industry mixer and more like a private journey through Tokyo. The experience began the moment guests stepped across the threshold of the modern mansion. The serene, plucked melodies of a traditional Japanese Koto player echoed off the white marble floors, creating an immediate sense of arrival. As guests moved through the expansive living spaces, the soundscape evolved, blending traditional strings with the rhythmic pulse of a lo-fi vinyl DJ set.

What kept the night incredibly lively was the seamless flow of curated hospitality. In the backyard, framed by the glittering Los Angeles skyline and illuminated by the warm glow of traditional Japanese lanterns, guests were treated to a specialized tasting from Golden Reserve Caviar. Known in the industry as the “Caviar Boys,” the team offered a sophisticated, hands-on experience, serving up their premium reserve atop homemade blinis prepared on-site. The pairing was completed with dollops of fresh crème fraîche, creating a decadent station that became a central hub of energy throughout the night.

To keep guests refreshed, San Pellegrino provided their signature sparkling waters, while Sake High!, the Venice-based premium sake brand, offered a modern taste of Japan. Guests received pours directly from Founder Brenna Turner, whose high-energy presence and approachable take on the traditional spirit bridged the gap between California cool and ancient tradition.

The climax of the evening arrived with the thunderous, visceral roar of Taiko drummers, signaling the start of the Maguro Kaitai the ceremonial carving of a 150-pound Bluefin Tuna. This ancient practice, rooted in a 1,300-year-old Japanese tradition of honoring the sea’s bounty, was performed with surgical mastery by Chef Shaunt Mesrkhani and the Sushi Lux team.

As flashbulbs illuminated the night, the crowd stood in collective awe. It wasn’t just a meal; it was a performance of “Omotenashi”—the Japanese spirit of hospitality. Between the traditional chants of the master chefs, the Wagyu Kobe beef skewers, and the melt-in-your-mouth quality of the freshest toro in the city, the event redefined the “pop-up” culinary model.

LOST iN continues to outperform the standard “influencer event” by leaning into high-concept, high-energy storytelling. While other recent high-priced food events in the city have been critiqued by the “foodie” elite for lack of substance and low energy, LOST iN is doubling down on authenticity and the power of “IRL” connection.

“We aren’t just hosting dinners; we are fighting the digital fatigue that has defined the last decade,” says Jonathan Skogmo, Founder of LOST iN. “There is a deep hunger—especially among Gen Z to put down the device and pick up a memory. Our mission is to leverage the world’s most incredible traditions to bring people back to the physical world. If you want to capture the attention of this generation, you have to give them something they can feel, not just something they can scroll.”

Skogmo, a vocal advocate for reducing screen time and reclaiming the human experience, believes that the future of travel and media lies in these “un-scrollable” moments. His vision is backed by current market shifts: in 2026, three out of four millennials and Gen Z consumers report prioritizing experiences over material goods, spending billions annually on unique memories that provide social and personal enrichment.

As the night wound down and the music shifted from ceremony to celebration, the energy was palpable. The “New Normal” for luxury hospitality isn’t found on a screen; it’s found in the rhythmic strike of a drum, the precision of a blade, and the energy of a crowd truly engaged with their surroundings.

With a full summer lineup of immersive experiences on the horizon, LOST iN is proving that they aren’t just participating in the experience economy—they are winning it. In a world of fleeting digital impressions, Skogmo and his team are building a reason to show up.