A Mother’s Love, A Son’s Purpose: Where It All Began

Image Credit: LA FATEN FOUNDATION

The LA FATEN FOUNDATION is born from a son’s love for his mother—creating a lasting legacy to support mothers and children facing cancer, through the beauty of art and purpose. Founded by Donatello Bonasera and introduced on Mother’s Day, the foundation carries a meaning that is both personal and intentional. Named in honor of his mother, it reflects a relationship that shaped not only who he is, but what he has chosen to build.

Before it became a foundation, it was a family bond.

That connection first found form in one of Donatello’s earliest creations—ARTEM, a gold rose with diamonds dedicated to his mother. Over time, that same sentiment evolved, growing from a single expression into something structured, something enduring. The LA FATÉN FOUNDATION stands as the continuation of that meaning, where what once existed as feeling is now given form.

“In my mother’s presence this earth is the only heaven I’ll ever need,” Donatello once said—a reflection that defines the foundation at its core.

Known as the Golden Artist, Donatello has built a body of work throughout art and jewelry recognized for its rarity and permanence. Through the foundation, that same philosophy is extended further. Creation is no longer separate from purpose—it becomes part of it.

Each work contributes to something beyond itself, forming a lasting structure where art serves not only as an object of value, but as an instrument of meaning. In this way, the foundation is shaped by a simple principle: that what holds value should ultimately give back.

As the LA FATEN FOUNDATION continues to develop, its focus remains clear—to support mothers and children facing cancer through a model grounded in continuity, care, and intention.



At its core, the LA FATEN FOUNDATION was built as the continuation of a relationship—where a son’s love for his mother moves beyond gratitude and becomes action. That devotion becomes a structure designed to extend the same care to others, showing how love, when given form, can outlast time and reach far beyond where it began.