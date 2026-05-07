Barry Keoghan Breaks His Silence on Sabrina Carpenter Cheating Rumors: A Therapist’s Take on What 16 Months of Bullying Does to a Couple

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Barry Keoghan finally said it out loud. Sixteen months of silence, and the Dublin lad walked onto Benny Blanco‘s “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast and called the cheating rumor what it always was. A lie.

“A girl made a video, then the same girl made another video saying sorry for making that up,” Barry said. “But no one latched onto the clarified version.”

Of course they didn’t. The truth doesn’t spike dopamine the way a betrayal story does.

He quit social media. He went dark for over a year. And while the internet was busy deciding that he was the villain in Sabrina Carpenter‘s love life, two actual humans were quietly getting flattened by something neither of them could control.

As another Dub watching one of our own get publicly flayed, my heart breaks for both of them.

The Algorithm Doesn’t Care Who’s Telling the Truth

Here is what nobody wanted to hear in December 2024. Barry and Sabrina were never fighting each other. They were fighting an invisible third party that hijacked their relationship, and that third party was a TikTok video.

When a rumor like this goes viral, the culture rushes to diagnose and vilify. Diagnosis gives people certainty when a celebrity bond feels threatened. It turns pain into a story with a clean villain. The girl who made the original video became a hero for five minutes. The retraction got buried because retractions are boring.

And then the bullying starts. Relentless, algorithmic, 24 hours a day for over a year.

When the entire world is screaming at you, your nervous system goes into biological panic. You’re experiencing an existential level of shame. And shame doesn’t make you a better partner. Shame makes you hide. Shame makes you delete the apps. Shame makes you stop answering the phone.

Barry retreating from social media isn’t weakness. It’s a shutdown response, and it’s what a human nervous system does when it’s been bullied past its limit. He pulled up the drawbridge to stay alive.

Meanwhile Sabrina is on a stadium tour, performing for tens of thousands of people every night, while strangers in the comments are debating whether her boyfriend cheated on her with somebody who didn’t exist. Try going home and being soft and open after that.

The Part Gossip Threads Always Miss

There’s a partner everyone forgets in a story like this. The partner OF the accused.

Sabrina bore a trauma the internet never names. A fan-driven false narrative she could neither confirm nor deny without making it bigger. Silence looked like complicity. Speaking looked like protesting too much. There was no winning move.

I see this exact dynamic every Tuesday in my San Francisco office, working with founders, executives, people whose lives are scrutinized in ways most folks can’t imagine. A massive external stressor lands on the relationship. A lawsuit, a viral rumor, a public failure. On paper, both partners know the outside world is the problem. In the body, the stress is so crushing that they turn on each other.

One partner becomes the lightning rod and shuts down. The other partner stands there absorbing the shockwaves, feeling entirely alone. They come into my office and argue about the PR strategy, about who said what, about why one didn’t defend the other loudly enough.

That’s all the timeline trap. The who-did-what-when bucket. The real fight is two questions the human nervous system cannot stop asking: Are you there for me? and Am I enough for you?

If you want to see your own version of this dynamic without the stadium and the cameras, the Empathi relationship quiz is a decent place to start. Most couples are fighting this exact war and don’t know it.

Why Both of Them Make Complete Sense

The internet loves to pick a side. Burn the accused, or call the relationship weak for not surviving the heat. I’m not interested in either take.

Nobody is the bad guy here. Not Barry. Not Sabrina. Honestly, not even the people who got duped by the fake video. We’re all dogs from the pound. We all get hurt. We all get scared.

A false public narrative destroys relationships, not because the partners believe the lies. Barry knew. Sabrina knew. The destruction happens because the sheer force of public judgment dysregulates the nervous system so violently that two people lose the capacity to soothe each other. You can know the truth and still not be able to reach across the bed.

This is also why the rebound takes that swirled around them after the split landed so wrong. There’s actual science behind rebound relationship patterns, and it’s almost never the smug story the gossip threads tell. People reach for connection after their attachment system gets shredded. That’s biology, not character.

If Barry retreated and went silent, that makes sense. He was being bullied by an algorithm that feeds on outrage. If Sabrina felt exhausted and disconnected trying to navigate it, that also makes sense. Two human beings whose attachment system got put in front of a digital firing squad.

They deserve empathy for surviving it at all.

What I’d Actually Say If They Sat on My Couch

I’d stop them from trying to solve the external problem first. The PR strategy, the statements, the social media calculus, all of it. None of that fixes anything until the inside of the house is warm again.

If we’ve never patched the leak in the roof, adding a second story will not go well. Close the doors. Patch the roof. Then you can see the view again.

To the partner who hid: “It makes sense that you deleted the apps. When the world tells you that you are bad, it’s terrifying.” To the partner who stood in the noise alone: “It makes sense that you felt abandoned. The silence in the house was as loud as the screaming outside.”

That’s the only conversation that matters. Everything else is logistics.

The Line I Want Barry To Hear

Disconnection is a feature, not a bug. The only reason any of this hurt as much as it did is because two people genuinely tried to matter to each other in a world that profits off tearing them apart. That’s not a failure. That’s the whole thing.

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Empathi founder Figs O’Sullivan, LMFT and his wife, Teale, are couples therapists and relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founder of Empathi, and built Figlet, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.