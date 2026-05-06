Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson, and the ‘SNL’ Take That’s Making Your Own Breakups Worse

Image Credit: Getty Images for MTV

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are over. And before the dust even settled, an SNL comedian was on national television calling Klay “dirt” and announcing that Megan needs a “real man.”

The crowd loved it. Of course they did.

Here’s the thing nobody wants to hear on a Sunday morning. That sketch is a bag of M&Ms for dinner. Delicious going down. You’ll feel terrible an hour later. And then you’ll go home to your own partner and pick a fight you didn’t mean to pick.

I’m a couples therapist. I watch this exact pattern destroy real love every week. So let’s talk about what actually happened between Megan and Klay, because I promise it has almost nothing to do with him being dirt.

The Story Of Other Is Always A Lie

When a relationship ends, your limbic system is flipping out. We are hardwired to need love. We are born to need a primary attachment figure from the cradle to the grave. When it looks like that person isn’t there for you, or that you aren’t enough for them, your nervous system goes into biological panic.

It is agonizing to feel like you failed. It is agonizing to feel like you weren’t chosen. So to survive that pain, people build a narrative where they are the good one and their ex is the bad one.

The culture is happy to help. Your friends help. The comedian on SNL helps. TikTok helps.

I call this the Story of Other. And it is always, always a lie.

In any conflict between two people who actually care about each other, four things are happening at once. You are both hurting. And you are both reacting and protesting that hurt. Two plus two. It is never one monster and one saint.

Calling Klay “dirt” is just a protective strategy dressed up as a punchline. It is easier to be angry and dismissive than it is to feel the deep, heartbreaking sadness of a bond that didn’t work out.

So when you laugh at the bit, ask yourself who you’re actually protecting. Probably your own version of this story, the one you tell about your last ex.

Everybody Walks Into My Office As The World Expert On Their Partner

I see this every Tuesday in my office in San Francisco.

A couple comes in on the brink. One person is living in the master bedroom of the house. They’re the good one. They tried. Their girlfriends at yoga agree. The magazine they read this week told them they’re a queen and their partner is probably a toxic narcissist.

The other partner is stuck in the garage. They go to the bar, grab some peanuts, and the boys agree right back. Yeah man, we’re never good enough, are we. Let’s go play some golf.

Both of them walk into my office as the world’s leading expert on the problems of their partner. If I held a global conference tomorrow on what’s wrong with your spouse, you’d be the keynote. They’d be keynoting the conference on yours.

People have a postdoctorate in the failures of their ex. And they bring receipts. TikTok agrees with me. My therapist agrees with me. Now SNL agrees with me.

If you want to actually know what loop you’re stuck in instead of borrowing a comedian’s diagnosis, get your free relationship assessment. It’s the same map I use with couples on my couch.

What I see across that couch isn’t a hero and a villain. It’s two scared humans who armed themselves with cultural catchphrases to avoid feeling their own vulnerability. They think they’re diagnosing the problem. They’re throwing gasoline on it.

Nobody Is The Bad Guy Here. Nobody Ever Is.

The algorithm rewards certainty. Diagnosis is the ultimate certainty. It turns pain into a story with a villain, and it validates contempt, withdrawal, and self-protection. Megan accused Klay of cheating on her.

But snacks don’t nourish people. They dysregulate them.

The truth about Megan and Klay is more compassionate and a lot more heartbreaking. They were two people who tried to matter to each other. When you hand your heart to someone, you’re asking the two most terrifying questions a human being can ask. Are you there for me? And am I enough for you?

A relationship ends when those two questions get answered “no” too many times.

If Klay pulled away or went quiet, that makes sense. He probably hit a place where he felt like he could never be enough, and he retreated to protect himself. That kind of stonewalling almost always looks like coldness from the outside and feels like drowning from the inside.

If Megan got frustrated, protested eventually walked, that makes sense too. She probably felt alone and not prioritized, and her heart did what hearts do. It reached, it pushed, and eventually it left.

That’s the Waltz of Pain. The Relentless Lover protests for closeness because abandonment is unbearable. The Reluctant Lover pulls back because feeling like a constant disappointment is unbearable. Both moves make the other one worse.

Disconnection is a feature, not a bug. Conflict is evidence of love. The only reason a breakup hurts this much is because the connection meant something.

What I’d Actually Say If They Were On My Couch

If Megan and Klay sat down with me tomorrow, throwing the SNL line at each other, I’d stop them from trying to win.

I’d say you already know how to list each other’s faults. That isn’t going to heal your heart.

To the partner who feels unloved, I’d say your pain makes total sense. When it looks like your person isn’t there, of course you protest. Of course you criticize. You’re grieving the loss of connection in real time.

To the partner who feels like dirt, I’d say your pain makes total sense too. When you feel powerless to make someone you love happy, of course you retreat. You’re trying to stay safe.

You’re both hurting. You both act in ways that hurt the other one more, not because you’re bad, but because being disconnected from someone you love is unbearable.

We have to reach what I call Empathy Cubed. Compassion for me. Compassion for you. Compassion for us. You merge two separate suffering bubbles into one shared suffering bubble.

The same dynamic shows up in subtler betrayals too. If you want to see how protective walls form before a relationship ever reaches the Page Six stage, I wrote about the science behind micro cheating and how disconnection sneaks in long before anyone packs a bag.

The Line Worth Screenshotting

You don’t have to turn someone into a villain just because the emotional system between you collapsed.

You can be two people who loved each other and couldn’t figure out how to stop stepping on each other’s toes. You can end a relationship with grace, honoring the fact you both tried. And you can do it without ever calling the person you once loved “dirt” on national television, or in your group chat, or in the quiet courtroom of your own head.

That’s the harder story. It’s also the only one that ever sets you free.

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Empathi founder Figs O’Sullivan, LMFT and his wife Teale are couples therapists and relationship expert to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founder of Empathi, and built the Figlet platform, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.