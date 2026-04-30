Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and the Quiet Power of the Friend Who Stays

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Amanda Holden has spent fourteen years carrying a grief most people will never see on a panel show. Her son Theo was stillborn at seven months in 2011. And this week, the Britain’s Got Talent judge said the quiet part out loud: Alesha Dixon is one of the reasons she’s still standing.

No dramatic intervention. No televised tears. Just a co-worker who became the kind of friend who shows up when the lights go down and the cameras stop rolling. That’s the part of the story worth slowing down for. Because what Alesha did for Amanda is the exact thing most of us are terrible at, and the exact thing the people we love need most.

The Friend Who Doesn’t Flinch

Here’s what gets lost in the headline. Amanda didn’t say Alesha gave her advice. She didn’t say Alesha had the right words, or sent the perfect card, or knew how to fix anything. She said Alesha was there. Through the difficult times. Quietly. Reliably. Without a script.

That’s rare. And it’s rare for a reason most people don’t want to admit.

When someone we love loses a child, or a marriage, or a parent, or a version of themselves they can’t get back, our nervous systems go into a kind of low-grade panic. We feel their pain in our own bodies and we can’t tolerate it. So we do something. We problem-solve. We send the meal train link. We say, “everything happens for a reason.” We disappear for a few weeks and tell ourselves we’re “giving them space.”

In my office I see this same dynamic play out between partners constantly. One person is in pain. The other person, who genuinely loves them, cannot bear to sit with that pain. So they fix, advise, distract, minimize, or quietly retreat. And the person in pain learns, sometimes for life, that their grief is too much for the people closest to them.

What Alesha appears to have done, and what makes Amanda’s tribute land so hard, is the opposite. She stayed close to the pain without trying to make it smaller. That is a skill. It is also a form of love most adults never learn.

Why Most of Us Run

Let’s be honest about why this is so hard. When a friend or partner is in unbearable pain, being near them confronts you with two things you’d rather not feel: your own helplessness, and your own awareness that this could happen to you.

Helplessness is unbearable for high-functioning people. The Amanda Holdens and Alesha Dixons of the world, the people in your life who run companies and households and creative careers, are wired to act. To do. To handle it. So when something can’t be handled, the urge is to either fix it anyway or get away from it.

I see couples come in years into a relationship still hurting from a moment one partner needed the other to just be there and instead got a podcast recommendation and a pep talk. The wound isn’t usually the original loss. The wound is being alone inside it.

If you’ve ever wondered why your closest relationships feel oddly distant during the hardest moments, it might be worth taking a few minutes to discover your attachment dynamic. Most of us aren’t avoiding our loved ones on purpose. We’re avoiding the feeling of not being able to help. There’s a difference, and it matters.

The other thing Alesha did, by the sound of it, was not make the friendship about her own discomfort. She didn’t need Amanda to perform recovery to keep her comfortable. She didn’t need updates or thank-yous or proof her support was working. She just kept showing up. That kind of friendship is built on something real, the kind of pattern you see in the science-based relationship quizzes I trust, where secure connection isn’t about saying the right thing. It’s about consistency under pressure.

What Actually Helps a Grieving Person

If you have someone in your life navigating a loss, here’s what the research and twenty years of clinical work agree on. None of it is what your instinct tells you to do.

Stop trying to find the right words. There aren’t any. The phrase “I don’t know what to say, but I’m here” is more healing than any reframe, scripture, or silver lining you could offer. Grieving people don’t need eloquence. They need company.

Ask, don’t assume. “Do you want to talk about Theo today, or do you want to talk about literally anything else?” gives the grieving person their agency back. Most people in grief feel like a topic. Being asked makes them a person again.

Mark the dates. Birthdays. Death days. The anniversary of the diagnosis. Most friends go silent because they don’t want to “remind” the grieving person. Newsflash: they didn’t forget. A text on the hard day that says “thinking of you and Theo” is a gift. The silence is the wound.

Show up small and often. One coffee a month for ten years matters more than one big gesture in week three. Grief isn’t a sprint anyone supports you through. It’s a long, quiet companionship, and the people who understand that become irreplaceable.

That’s what Alesha appears to have offered Amanda. Not rescue. Presence.

The Line Worth Keeping

Most people think the highest form of love is knowing what to say. It isn’t. The highest form of love is being someone whose presence makes the unbearable slightly less lonely. Amanda Holden lost her son. She didn’t get him back. But she got a friend who didn’t flinch, and fourteen years on, she’s still naming her in interviews. That’s the legacy of a person who learned how to stay.

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Figs O’Sullivan is a couples therapist and relationship expert to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founder of Empathi, and built Figlet, an AI relationship coach trained on his clinical work.