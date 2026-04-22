Josh Pele, One of the World’s Most Sought-After Corporate Entertainers, Set to Perform and Speak at 2026 Forbes Under 30 Summit in Phoenix Arizona

Image Credit: Josh Pele

The 2026 Forbes Under 30 Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, will feature Josh Pele as both performer and speaker. He is a world-renowned corporate entertainer who works as a magician and mentalist.

Pele has established himself as a top corporate entertainer who performs for Fortune 500 companies and their senior executives and for professional athletes and their exclusive private audiences across more than 20 countries. His work creates entertainment experiences through the combination of illusions and psychological principles and human behavior research, which produce long-lasting effects on elite audiences.

Pele represents a new generation of performers who create modern magic through their personalized performances and their ability to establish real-time connections with audiences. He creates interactive experiences through his performances, which develop in real time with audiences, resulting in shows that remain completely original and impossible to repeat.

Pele will present his main performance for the global audience of founders, executives, and emerging leaders at the 2026 Forbes Under 30 Summit through his hybrid experience. His session will demonstrate perception and influence and communication through live demonstration, which will challenge audience assumptions and provide deeper psychological engagement with the audience.

“I’ve always believed the most powerful experiences are the ones people feel, not just watch,” said Pele. “Being part of a platform like the Forbes Under 30 Summit is an opportunity to create something meaningful at scale, where entertainment meets insight.”

Pele’s inclusion in the 2026 Summit reflects a broader shift in corporate and leadership environments toward experience-driven engagement, where storytelling, psychology, and interaction are becoming essential tools for connection and impact.

With a rapidly growing global presence, multilingual performance capabilities, and a client base spanning industries and continents, Josh Pele continues to position himself not just as an entertainer but as a sought-after experience creator for the world’s most discerning audiences.

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About Josh Pele

Josh Pele is a celebrity magician and mentalist known for creating immersive, high-impact experiences that blend illusion, psychology, and human connection. Performing globally for corporate clients, private events, and high-profile audiences, he is widely recognized as one of the most sought-after corporate entertainers in the world.