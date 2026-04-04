Laura Medeiros: The Producer Laura Medeiros: The Producer

Image Credit: The Valley Film Festival

For Laura Medeiros, producing was never the fallback; it was the destination. Growing up in Porto Alegre, Brazil, she was the kid watching films meant for adults, absorbing everything from the cinematography to the performances, already sensing that her place in this world wasn’t just in front of a screen. It was behind it. Everywhere behind it.

That instinct led her to Los Angeles, an MFA in Producing from the New York Film Academy, and a career that now spans independent film, festival circuits, and high-profile interactive media projects. What distinguishes her in an industry packed with talented producers isn’t just her résumé; it’s the lens she brings to the work.

Most producers operate at arm’s length from the script. Laura doesn’t. Her deep involvement in the development and writing process gives her a creative fluency that directly shapes how she manages a production. She understands story structure not as a bystander, but as someone who has lived inside it. That means when budget constraints force hard decisions, she isn’t just cutting pages, she’s finding solutions that protect what matters most about the film.

“Rather than simply asking a writer to cut five pages,” she explains, “I believe in working collaboratively to find smart, intentional solutions, whether that means combining scenes, shifting locations, or redistributing dialogue.”

It’s a philosophy rooted in a simple conviction: budget limitations and creative integrity aren’t opposites. They’re a negotiation, and a skilled producer is the one facilitating it. That ability to bridge the gap between what a story needs and what a production can realistically support is rare, and it’s exactly what makes Laura effective at every stage of a project.

That conviction was tested early. Her short film Good Times / Bad Times, which she wrote, directed, and produced, was made on a budget of just under $1,000. Rather than treating the constraints as obstacles, Laura built the entire creative framework around them. One location. One shoot day. A minimal crew. Even the script’s reduced dialogue was a deliberate response to a noisy neighbor in the apartment where they filmed. Every limitation became a design decision.

The result screened at ten festivals worldwide and earned multiple award nominations, including a selection at Fantaspoa International Fantastic Film Festival in her hometown, a full-circle moment she doesn’t take lightly. For a short film made with almost nothing, its reception was proof of something she carries into every project: resourcefulness and intention can go just as far as a budget.

Her work has since expanded well beyond the independent short film world. Medeiros said her collaborations in the video game industry gave her the opportunity to contribute to productions that required a new level of creative flexibility. The cyclical, iterative nature of game production, so different from the linear arc of a feature film, pushed her to develop a more adaptive creative process. It broadened what she considers possible within a narrative and introduced her to production workflows that traditional film training rarely covers.

On the theatrical side, A Halloween Feast, a project she was part of the producing team on following its international festival run, is currently available on streaming and Blu-ray! Simultaneously, her most recent short film, Hit-Woman, is actively making its way through the festival circuit, accumulating selections and award nominations across the U.S.

Next up is a new feature entering pre-production alongside two Brazilian-born, Los Angeles-based filmmakers. The project takes on minority representation in media and the pressures embedded in the beauty-pageant industry, an ambitious subject matter that signals where Laura is steering her career: toward stories with something real at stake.

“No matter the scale,” she has said, “a film made with intention and care can find its audience.”

That belief, earned through tight budgets, transatlantic moves, and years of quietly doing the work, is what sits at the center of everything Laura Medeiros produces. The story always comes first. The rest is logistics.