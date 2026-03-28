Tiger Woods’ Mugshot 2026: See the Photo of the Golfer After His DUI Arrest

Image Credit: TGL Golf via Getty Images

Tiger Woods‘ mugshot is now available for public viewing. Shortly after the 50-year-old golf pro was released from the Martin County Jail in Florida on Friday, March 27, the photo from his booking was publicized.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI earlier that day, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said. The athlete showed “signs of impairment” after DUI investigators approached the scene of the car accident, Budensiek noted.

“They did several tests on him … He was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail,” Budensiek continued, adding that a “lethargic” Woods complied with a breathalyzer test, blowing “triple zeroes,” and refused to take a urine test at the jail.

“He’s been charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test,” Budensiek concluded.

Woods’ arrest made headlines hours after he was involved in a rollover crash at around 2:00 p.m. ET on Jupiter Island, Florida. His vehicle was traveling at a “high speed” and overtook a truck carrying a pressure cleaner trailer on a two-lane road with a 30mph speed limit. Woods’ Land Rover reportedly swerved to avoid the trailer, but he ended up clipping the back end of it and flipping over, with the driver’s door on the ground.

This wasn’t the first time that Woods was involved in a car accident or a DUI arrest. In February 2021, Woods was injured in an accident outside of Los Angeles when his Genesis GV80 SUV rolled over several times. Authorities said there was no “evidence of impairment” in Woods’ crash and pointed out that the incident was “purely an accident.” Woods was hospitalized for three weeks and underwent surgery in multiple areas of his leg.

Later that year, Woods reflected on the accident at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, saying that he was “lucky to be alive and also have a limb.”

Previously, in May 2017, Woods was found asleep in his car in Jupiter, Florida, which had been stopped in the road while the ending was still running. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

Woods now has two DUIs on his record.

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