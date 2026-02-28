Westfield Century City Mall Is a Premier Luxury Shopping Destination

Image Credit: Pixabay

For luxury shoppers, Westfield mall in Los Angeles is a premier shopping destination due to its attractive open-air environment and enticing mix of shops. A reflection of LA style, the mall is a favorite shopping spot among trendsetters. It’s a Southern California escape with a curated lifestyle space that offers immersive retail experiences to its shoppers alongside elevated dining.

“Westfield Century City represents the evolution of luxury hospitality within a retail environment. It’s where culture, cuisine, and community come together,” says Sam Nazarian, chairman of SBE Entertainment Group.

The Westfield Century City Mall Is a Destination for Everyone

The mall is a reflection of modern Los Angeles, with its open-air shopping, aesthetically pleasing, landscaped promenades, and social media-friendly atmosphere. The mall is the destination of choice for both locals and tourists.

The Westfield Century City Mall is a hub of life and culture in Los Angeles. In 2023, nearly 50 million people visited Los Angeles County, with one of the major draws being retail shopping. Tourists flock to LA, wanting to experience the famous lifestyle they see in the media, and the mall captures that aesthetic perfectly. Its location makes it easily accessible to both tourists and locals.

Beauty Shopping at Westfield Century City Mall

The Westfield Century City Mall features high-end beauty stores where shoppers can discover the latest trends, discover new products, and enjoy the soothing ambiance.

For beauty enthusiasts who are always on the lookout for the latest releases in the beauty space, there is a wide array of prestige beauty retailers alongside the luxury department store beauty counters that offer a diverse range of products. Among the shops catering to beauty enthusiasts are Sephora, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale’s. There are also flagship stores for favorite beauty lines, such as M.A.C. Cosmetics.

The Westfield Century City Mall is an LA Beauty Hotspot

The outdoor walkways of the Westfield Century City Mall are a reflection of the Southern California lifestyle, with natural light washing over immaculately landscaped spaces and inviting spots to relax and enjoy the day.

Shoppers can explore skincare options, discover new fragrances, and consult in-store with professionals on makeup tips and product recommendations. The ability to comparison shop allows shoppers to find the perfect products, from the right beauty products for specific skin types and shade matching. By consulting with beauty experts, customers can discover the latest in skincare and cosmetics innovation.

The beauty retailers also have limited-edition and exclusive launches for customers to explore and enjoy.

Additionally, the natural light that fills the Westfield Century City Mall is beneficial for makeup color-matching and product color accuracy.

Style, Atmosphere, and the LA Shopping Experience

The Westfield Century City Mall is more than just a shopping destination, but a lifestyle hub. People can meet friends for a delicious meal, schedule beauty appointments, or spend an afternoon strolling through the walkways, enjoying the ambiance. The mall mixes retail with hospitality, embracing the latest trends in the shopping experience.

The mall has a modern design that embraces influencer culture with photogenic spaces that are perfect for relaxing, snapping a few selfies, or filming a reel. The immaculately landscaped areas and lounge seating provide comfortable spots to relax from a long shopping day or just to sit and chat with friends.

The ambiance of the mall is supported with architectural and art-forward elements that mirror the high-style district of Los Angeles, where the mall is located.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Westfield Century City Mall a good place for beauty shopping?

With multiple shops that are focused on beauty and skincare regimes, the Westfield Century City Mall is an excellent place for beauty enthusiasts to shop. Additionally, the high-end department stores have beauty counters that feature exclusive and limited-edition products.

What makes beauty shopping at Westfield Century City unique?

The mall was designed to reflect the outdoor-indoor Southern California lifestyle with curated shops, contemporary architectural designs, and landscaped spaces.

Are there dining or relaxation areas nearby if shoppers want a break?

The mall has various eateries where shoppers can relax by themselves or with friends and enjoy a delicious meal or snack.