NBA Courtside Fashion: Lisa Kistermann’s style at the Lakers game is a slam dunk

Image Credit: Lisa Kistermann

The sight of a celebrity sitting courtside at a basketball game has become something of a fashion spectacle. Stars such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Kendall Jenner know they’re going to be photographed (or worse, put up on the Jumbotron!) so they choose to deck themselves out in the latest designer gear instead of expected team jerseys. Another spectator combining her love of sports with fashion? Lisa Kistermann. The Italian sneaker designer attended a Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs game at Crypto Arena. For the event, Kistermann brought her signature style to the arena.

She wore a cropped white tank layered with a relaxed black blazer, loose-fit denim with a bandana-style detail at the waist. A green mini Kelly bag from Hermès added a polished accent, introducing color without overwhelming the look. The choice felt deliberate rather than styled for effect, balancing structure with ease. Overall, the outfit leaned on contrast and proportion to carry the moment, allowing each element to register on its own terms. Her green Crime London sneakers added a clean pop of color. The outfit read well courtside without trying to do too much, keeping the emphasis on simple pieces styled with intention.

Kistermann’s appearance offered a straightforward take on courtside dressing: unfussy, comfortable, and grounded in real clothes rather than statement-driven styling.

Over the past few years, the game day experience has become a high fashion moment, arenas have transformed into a melting pot of personal style where you can find every type of ensemble, from head-to-toe designer looks to effortlessly cool streetwear. The beauty of courtside fashion lies in its versatility, where the line between comfort and style is thin but perfectly navigable. The key is balance; an outfit that’s comfortable enough to cheer from your seat yet stylish enough to turn heads.

This same week, Kistermann stepped out in Los Angeles in a different look that carried the same easy tone but with its own details. Street style is all about effortlessly blending casual, edgy, and unexpected elements to create looks that exude both confidence and ease. Kistermann paired a white cropped tank with light blue denim, a flannel tied at the waist with a silver studded black belt, and black-white-brown Crime London sneakers. The base of the outfit felt grounded in comfort, relying on familiar silhouettes and practical layering rather than statement styling. Proportion and texture did most of the work, keeping the look relaxed and wearable. Oversized Margiela sunglasses, a black Hermes birkin and headphones completed the look, giving it a casual, everyday feel that that feels equal parts sophisticated and approachable.