A$AP Rocky ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Tour Tickets, Prices & When to Buy Them

Not long after releasing his 2026 album, Don’t Be Dumb, A$AP Rocky confirmed he’s going on tour in just a few months. The rapper announced his upcoming performance dates on January 20, and fans are clamoring to sign up for the ticket presale.
Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the details you need to know about when and how to sign up for the ticket presale and how much tickets cost for A$AP’s Don’t Be Dumb Tour.
How to Sign Up for A$AP Rocky’s Tour Presale Tickets
The presale in North America will begin on Friday, January 23, at 10:00 a.m. local time at livemu.sc/asaprocky, but fans must sign up for the presale by Wednesday, January 21, at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.
The EU/UK artist presale begins Wednesday, January 21, at 9:00 a.m. local time.
How Much Do A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Tour Tickets Cost?
Ticket prices for the Don’t Be Dumb Tour range from $154 in Phoenix, Arizona, to $210 in Newark, New Jersey. The most expensive tickets are for the Governors Ball in New York between June 5 and June 7, starting at $493.
A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Tour Dates & Cities
The following consists of the cities and dates from A$AP Rocky’s tour:
- May 27, Chicago, Illinois, United Center
- May 29, Cleveland, Ohio, Rocket Arena
- May 31, Toronto, Ontario, Scotiabank Arena
- June 1, Montreal, Quebec, Bell Centre
- June 2, Boston, Massachusetts, TD Garden
- June 4, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Xfinity Mobile Arena
- June 7, New York, New York, The Governors Ball
- Jun 8 Baltimore, Maryland, CFG Bank Arena
- June 11, Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena
- June 12, Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center
- June 14, Orlando, Florida, Kia Center
- June 15, Miami, Florida, Kaseya Center
- June 18, Dallas, Texas, American Airlines Center
- June 19, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
- June 20, Houston, Texas, Toyota Center
- June 23, Phoenix, Arizona, Mortgage Matchup Center
- June 25, San Francisco, California, Chase Center
- June 26, Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Grand Garden Arena
- June 27, Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum
- June 30, Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena
- July 1, Vancouver, British Columbia, Rogers Arena
- July 3, Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place
- July 4, Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank Saddledome
- July 8, Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars Arena
- July 11, Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
- August 25, Brussels, Belgium, ING Arena
- August 27, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
- August 30, London, UK O2 Arena
- September 2, Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena
- September 4, Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
- September 5, Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
- September 8, Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
- September 10, Milan, Italy, I-DAYS
- September 11, Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle
- September 13, Lodz, Poland, Atlas Arena
- September 16, Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena
- September 18, Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
- September 20, Oslo, Norway, Unity Arena
- September 21, Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena
- September 24, Riga, Latvia, Xiaomi Arena
- September 25, Kaunas, Lithuania Zalgiris Arena
- September 28, Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena
- September 30, Paris, France, Accor Arena