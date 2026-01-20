A$AP Rocky ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Tour Tickets, Prices & When to Buy Them

Image Credit: WireImage

Not long after releasing his 2026 album, Don’t Be Dumb, A$AP Rocky confirmed he’s going on tour in just a few months. The rapper announced his upcoming performance dates on January 20, and fans are clamoring to sign up for the ticket presale.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the details you need to know about when and how to sign up for the ticket presale and how much tickets cost for A$AP’s Don’t Be Dumb Tour.

How to Sign Up for A$AP Rocky’s Tour Presale Tickets

The presale in North America will begin on Friday, January 23, at 10:00 a.m. local time at livemu.sc/asaprocky, but fans must sign up for the presale by Wednesday, January 21, at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

The EU/UK artist presale begins Wednesday, January 21, at 9:00 a.m. local time.

How Much Do A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Tour Tickets Cost?

Ticket prices for the Don’t Be Dumb Tour range from $154 in Phoenix, Arizona, to $210 in Newark, New Jersey. The most expensive tickets are for the Governors Ball in New York between June 5 and June 7, starting at $493.

A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Tour Dates & Cities

The following consists of the cities and dates from A$AP Rocky’s tour: