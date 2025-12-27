Art Dealer Ash Nouri Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $2.43 Million

Image Credit: Marc Boileau / SkyRed Productions

Midcentury modern architecture enthusiasts will want to take a closer look at 29-year-old Ash Nouri’s 1960s Hollywood Hills property, now offered at $2.43 million. The Iranian-American art dealer is parting with his two-bedroom, three-bathroom Los Angeles residence, which he purchased for $2.3 million in 2022.

Nouri has spent more than half a decade at the acclaimed Sotheby’s auction house, where he specializes in Contemporary and Modern Art. During his tenure in Los Angeles, he has been responsible for several record-breaking sales, including Roy Lichtenstein’s Stretcher Frame with Cross Bars III, which sold for $4.9 million this past May.

The residence, previously owned and renovated by The Sopranos actress Lorraine Bracco, is a sophisticated example of modern design reimagined for contemporary living. Panoramic views of the Los Angeles Basin and the Pacific Ocean frame the 2,211 square-foot property and define its curated aesthetic.

On the first floor, floor-to-ceiling glass windows trace the perimeter of the main living space and draw in the afternoon light. This fireplace-warmed great room sits adjacent to an eat-in kitchen outfitted with wooden cabinetry finished in a rich emerald tone.

Outdoors, the private front entry is laced with greenery and introduces glass walls that echo the home’s interior aesthetic. On the lower level, an expansive deck complements the living quarters, extending the indoor-outdoor experience. Additional features include a dedicated office, skylit powder room, steam shower, and two-car garage.

Aurian Khajehnouri of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.

