How Dr. Steven Cohen is Contributing to the Future of Facial Rejuvenation

Image Credit: Steven Cohen

For years, the beauty industry sold one main idea: fight aging at all costs and hide every sign that time ever touched you. But today’s most discerning patients are now asking a different question: how do I feel like myself again?

The answer can be found in La Jolla, CA, where double–board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Roy Cohen has built his practice on a philosophy that moves beyond traditional “anti-aging” toward something far more sophisticated: restoration, longevity, and biological renewal.

“My goal isn’t to erase time,” Dr. Cohen says. “It’s to help people age beautifully with authenticity and vitality.”

For over three decades, Dr. Cohen has been pushing the boundaries of regenerative aesthetics. His background in craniofacial surgery, combined with his artistic eye, helps him to bridge the crossroads of art, science, and creativity. This gives him the unique perspective to see the human face not as a surface to be perfected, but as a living structure to be understood.

Artistry Meets Regeneration

Dr. Cohen didn’t always work in aesthetics. Early in his career, he specialized in craniofacial reconstruction, performing life-changing surgeries for children born with facial differences. Those years taught him something most cosmetic surgeons never learn: that beauty and healing aren’t separate pursuits.

That philosophy became the foundation of his work today. At FACES+, his approach goes beyond the surface. Using regenerative techniques like stem-cell-enriched fat grafting, processed through the Lipocube system he co-invented, Dr. Cohen works with the body’s own ability to renew itself. The goal isn’t to chase perfection or freeze time, but to restore the vitality that naturally defines a youthful face: healthy skin, natural contours, and a look that feels unmistakably you.

Each treatment begins with a conversation, and often a sketch. Using digital imaging and 3D facial design, Dr. Cohen tailors every plan around preserving what makes each person unique.

“Every face tells a story,” he says. “My work is to restore its harmony, not rewrite it.”

A Scholar, Inventor, and Visionary

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Cohen serves as Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at UC San Diego, sharing his knowledge with the next generation of surgeons. He has authored more than 170 scientific publications, edited multiple textbooks, and holds several patents related to regenerative techniques.

Yet, despite the recognition, he remains deeply connected to the scientific mission that drives him. Diagnosed with dyslexia at a young age, Dr. Cohen learned to approach problems from unconventional angles, turning what could have been an obstacle into a lifelong advantage. His inventive thinking has led to patented devices and new procedures that have reshaped both reconstructive and aesthetic surgery.

Regeneration Over Reversal

Dr. Cohen’s philosophy challenges the very premise of modern beauty. “Aging isn’t a disease to be cured,” he often explains. “It’s a process to be guided.” His integration of stem-cell-enriched fat grafting, exosomes, and biologic scaffolds is designed to help tissues repair themselves and extend results beyond the surface. The goal is for patients not only to look renewed but also to experience measurable improvements in skin quality and healing.

FACES+ has become synonymous with this concept of regenerative plastic surgery, offering a space where medical science meets art gallery precision. From the clinic’s design to his team’s demeanor, every detail reflects Dr. Cohen’s belief that confidence and naturalism can coexist with innovation.

The Future of Aesthetic Longevity

As regenerative medicine evolves, Dr. Cohen is already exploring how cellular rejuvenation and longevity research can merge to sustain not just beauty but biological youthfulness. His ongoing studies in tissue engineering and exosome-based therapies hint at a future where surgery, science, and self-healing converge.

Dr. Cohen’s work serves as a reminder that plastic surgery can be both timeless and humane, honoring the essence of the individual. Through invention, education, and artistry, Dr. Steven Cohen continues to approach aesthetic medicine as both a science and an art. For those seeking a refined, regenerative approach to aging, Dr. Steven R. Cohen stands at the forefront of the field.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.