Defying Expectations: Craig Hogan’s Rise From Ireland to the Global Stage

Some performers chase dreams from childhood. Others discover passion a little later and prove that timing does not decide destiny. Craig Hogan, a 19-year-old Irish dancer and actor, began dancing at 12. In his world, that start is considered late. “Even starting at seven is late,” he says. “Starting at 12 made me work harder than ever.” His determination turned that late start into fuel. The message? Dreams don’t come with a deadline.

Hogan entered competitions across Ireland and the U.K., quickly earning recognition. By 15, he retired from competitive dancing. He shifted his focus toward becoming an artist and entertainer. “I never thought I would be this successful, let alone at 19 years old,” he says.

Training With the Best

At 16, Hogan earned a place at the prestigious Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance in London. The school is known for shaping elite performers. Opportunities followed fast. “From working on major film and television projects to commercials and working with Grammy winners, it still doesn’t feel real,” he says.

Hogan’s talent caught the eye of global producers, and he soon received invitations to teach masterclasses. Most importantly, he became known for performances that connect emotionally with audiences, not just for their technical proficiency.

Awards That Tell a Story

At 19, Hogan stands among much older professionals. He won Emerging Dance Artist of the Year at the 2025 Ireland’s Dance Awards. The mayor of Dublin opened the ceremony. Internationally acclaimed choreographer Brian Friedman attended as the celebrity guest. Hogan says, “In many categories, I was the youngest. Some nominees had over 30 years of experience.”

He also earned a nomination for Best Dancer at the 2026 World Entertainment Awards in Hollywood during Grammys Week. His growing reputation has brought invitations to high-profile events, including the Brit Awards, Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party, and Variety Magazine’s Power of Young Hollywood celebration. “My success has opened so many doors worldwide,” he says.

A Career on Screen

Hogan has already secured high-profile roles in film and television. He is working on a Hollywood feature film being shot in Cork, Ireland, with a large production budget. He was cast in a major Netflix series, now filming its second season. He also starred as a lead dancer in a Venmo commercial filmed in London. Hogan performed in a music video with Grammy-winning producer Bruce Elliot-Smith, known for his work with Kylie Minogue.

Leading With Values

Hogan faced discouragement early in his journey. One teacher told him he would never make it. “That made me work harder,” he says. He credits his success to humility and kindness. “Always be kind to everyone, because you never know who will be who when their career takes off.”

And as for opportunities, Hogan believes in taking them without hesitation: “Never let an opportunity pass you by.”

Looking Ahead: Growing as an Artist and Helping Other Dreamers Succeed

Hogan dreams of winning major awards, including an MTV Video Music Award. He wants to continue growing as an artist who dances, acts, and inspires. He also understands the influence of storytelling and visual presence.

Hogan’s story proves that beginnings do not define you. What you do next does. He shows that focus and resilience can rewrite traditional paths in the entertainment industry. He plans to keep pushing boundaries and opening doors for other young performers willing to pursue their dreams. Even if they get a late start.