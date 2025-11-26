Oceans 14 Adds to Cast as Casino Culture Could Boost the Latest Installment of the Franchise

Image Credit: Getty Images

After George Clooney’s announcement in October that the Ocean’s 14 budget had been approved, the buzz began about what new faces would appear in the movie that is set to start filming in mid to late 2026.

A lot of stars that have featured in previous installments of the franchise are likely to return, with the project already getting publicity before filming has even begun.

US Casino Culture

Celebrity culture in the US all but guarantees success for projects like this with an ensemble cast. The Ocean’s franchise has huge names attached to it, like the Expendables movies, and the level of publicity it draws is huge.

It goes without saying that the content is important too, with The Expendables appealing to action fans, while the Ocean’s movies are rooted in classic crime capers of old. Another element that the Ocean’s franchise has going for it is the growing casino culture in the US.

The US gambling industry is dictated by state regulations, meaning that each state has the autonomy to create its own legislation. This means that where some states have thriving retail, tribal, and online casino industries, others have none.

Offshore betting operators have offset this discrepancy to some degree, improving access to real money online slots and other popular casino games. This has boosted casino culture in the UK, and the Ocean’s movies can capitalize on this.

The Ocean’s Franchise So Far

The original Ocean’s 11 was released in 1960 and boasted names like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Angie Dickinson. A lot of these names were already big around the growing Vegas casino industry, and this movie gave them a fun platform.

Fast forward 40 years, and the franchise enjoyed a new version that was equally packed with stars.

Ocean’s Eleven

The 2001 Ocean’s Eleven was a remake of the classic story about a gangster’s attempts to round up a crew to carry out a casino heist. George Clooney filled the title role of Danny Ocean, while Brad Pitt, Bernie Mac, Elliot Gould, Casey Affleck, and Scott Caan also featured.

Ocean’s Twelve

Following the success of Ocean’s Eleven, a sequel was released in 2004 with an additional crew member, helping the movie become Ocean’s Twelve. Clooney and Pitt returned and were joined by Catherine Zeta Jones, Julia Roberts, and Andy Garcia.

Ocean’s Thirteen

With a winning formula on their hands, Ocean’s Thirteen was released in 2007 with Pitt and Clooney joined by Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, and Al Pacino. Like the previous two movies, Ocean’s Thirteen was directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Ocean’s 8

A gap of 11 years followed before Ocean’s 8 was released in 2018. While the movie is not a direct sequel, it is set in the ‘Ocean’s’ universe and features an all-female crew led by Sandra Bullock, who is joined by Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

This is the first movie in the franchise not to be directed by Steven Soderbergh, with Gary Ross at the helm for this installment.

The Latest Ocean’s 14 News

The Ocean’s 14 movie is in production, a time when rumours begin to fly about who is likely to be attached. While Soderbergh is not expected to return as director, he could take up a producer role, while David Leitch is being heavily tipped to direct.

George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, and Matt Damon are all making a comeback, while the latest name to rejoin the cast is Andy Garcia, who will reprise his role as Terry Garcia.

As a franchise that has been able to attract massive Hollywood names in the past, and with such a gap between the last direct sequel, we are likely to see some newer names added to the list as a way of trying to attract younger viewers to the franchise.

It is not known whether Ocean’s 14 will be the last film, but discussions are already taking place about a potential prequel, indicating that there is still life in the franchise. The prequel is rumoured to have Danny Ocean’s parents as the main focus, and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are already being discussed for roles.