Hollywood films include some iconic casino scenes, spanning a wide number of different movie genres. Setting a film in a casino is nostalgic, timeless, and creates a great environment for viewers to enjoy an unfolding plot.

Let’s review the best casino scenes in movies. These are not ranked in any particular order, but each scene deserves to be mentioned for its enduring impact and memorable moments.

The James Bond movies have a casino reference in several titles, so this is an appropriate place to start. Specifically, the Macau Casino dragon pit scene from “Skyfall”. The cinematography of the dragon pit is alluring.

“Casino Royale”, a James Bond film released in 2006, includes the poker showdown scene. Bond squares off against Le Chiffre, the movie’s antagonist, playing a poker game in Montenegro. It’s a pivotal point of the plot in the film, as Bond attempts to win the pot, forcing his opponent to join MI6 protection in exchange for valuable information.

George Clooney’s iconic movie, “Ocean’s Eleven”, is a film that focuses its plot on a casino heist. Fans are given access to each phase of the heist’s plan, with plenty of suspense inserted to elevate its intensity. Danny Ocean, played by Clooney, sets out to rob three different casinos for $150 million alongside 11 other associates.

Robert De Niro stars in “Casino”, a movie released 30 years ago that also features other A-list actors, including Joe Pesci. In the film, De Niro’s character gets into a confrontation with a player who defies his request to leave the casino, forcing security to act accordingly.

Zach Galifinakis’ character in “The Hangover” leans on his mathematical ability to win several table games in Las Vegas, earning a massive payday at the casino. In the scene, numbers float across the screen, physically capturing Galifinakis’ rare and lucrative skillset, unbeknownst to the bachelor party.

That scene in The Hangover paid tribute to Dustin Hoffman’s character in “Rain Man” from the 1980s. Tom Cruise starred alongside Hoffman, whose autism allowed him to read numbers and win by card counting in blackjack.

Edward Norton and Matt Damon starred in the movie “Rounders.” Released in 1998, these two protagonists attempt to win big money by traveling around to win high-stakes poker to alleviate debt. The best scene is at the end, when Mike, Damon’s character, winds up beating Teddy “KGB” by baiting him to go all-in before the final hand.

Casinos are a prominent setting in Hollywood films and movies. Now that online casino gaming is taking off, it’s only fitting to pay tribute to some of these iconic casino scenes in pop culture lore.