List of Airports Affected by Government Shutdown: Which Are Reducing Flights?

Upcoming flights may be canceled due to the ongoing government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration announced reduced flights at 40 major U.S. airports on Wednesday, November 5, prompting nationwide concern and outrage as many prepare to fly home for the holidays. Here, we have the full list of airports facing reductions.

Will My Flight Get Canceled Because of the Government Shutdown?

As of now, yes, your flight this week could get canceled or at least delayed due to the ongoing shutdown. During a November 5 press conference, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that 40 major airports will have a 10 percent reduction in flights.

“It’s going to lead to more cancellations, but we are going to work with the airlines to do this in a systematic way,” Duffy said.

Why Are Flights Being Reduced at Major Airports?

Flights are being reduced across the country because the cuts would “put the relief where the relief will do the most good,” according to Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford.

“We’re not going to do anything that will compromise the safety of air travel in the United States,” Bedford added.

List of Airports Affected by the 2025 Shutdown:

Anchorage International (ANC)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL)

Boston Logan International (BOS)

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI)

Charlotte Douglas International (CLT)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG)

Dallas Love (DAL)

Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA)

Denver International (DEN)

Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW)

Newark Liberty International (EWR)

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International (FLL)

Honolulu International (HNL)

Houston Hobby (HOU)

Washington Dulles International (IAD)

George Bush Houston Intercontinental (IAH)

Indianapolis International (IND)

New York John F. Kennedy International (JFK)

Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS)

Los Angeles International (LAX)

New York LaGuardia (LGA)

Orlando International (MCO)

Chicago Midway (MDW)

Memphis International (MEM)

Miami International (MIA)

Minneapolis/St. Paul International (MSP)

Oakland International (OAK)

Ontario International (ONT)

Chicago O`Hare International (ORD)

Portland International (PDX)

Philadelphia International (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX)

San Diego International (SAN)

Louisville International (SDF)

Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA)

San Francisco International (SFO)

Salt Lake City International (SLC)

Teterboro (TEB)

Tampa International (TPA)

Which Airlines Have Addressed the Reductions & the Shutdown?

American Airlines released a statement clarifying that a “vast majority” of its customers won’t face too many issues.

“We expect the vast majority of our customers’ travel will be unaffected, and long-haul international travel will remain as scheduled,” the airline explained. “As schedule changes are made, we’ll proactively reach out to customers who are impacted.”

The company also called on lawmakers to resolve the shutdown as soon as possible.

BREAKING: The FAA will require airlines to begin cutting flights from these 40

airports starting as early as tomorrow. Airlines will starts cutting 4% of flights per day until they reach 10% per day early next week. pic.twitter.com/0CujA6J5hm — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) November 6, 2025

“In the meantime, we continue to urge leaders in Washington, D.C., to reach an immediate resolution to end the shutdown,” the airline added. “We remain grateful to the air traffic controllers, TSA officers, CBP officers and other federal employees who are working right now without pay — all to get our customers where they need to be safely — as well as our American Airlines team members who always work to take the best care of our customers.”

United Airlines also issued a statement, promising to refund its customers during this period “even if their flight isn’t impacted.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Transportation have directed every airline, across 40 U.S. airports, to meaningfully reduce their schedules during the government shutdown. The goal is to relieve pressure on the national aviation system to keep us… — United Airlines (@united) November 6, 2025

“That includes non-refundable tickets and those customers with basic economy tickets,” United added.