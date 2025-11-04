Legacy in Motion: Julio Cesar Soto Renteria is Bringing Reggaeton to the LA Dance Scene

Image Credit: Julio Cesar Soto Renteria

Julio Cesar Soto Renteria, a dancer and choreographer from Mexico City, is working to expand reggaeton’s presence in LA’s professional dance community. He has established himself in the city’s dance scene through his efforts to integrate this style into professional studios and his commitment to sharing his culture while blending Latin rhythms with commercial dance.

Culture and Choreography

Reggaeton first emerged in Puerto Rico during the late 1990s and is characterized by a mix of Jamaican dancehall beats with a Latin American twist, plus a dash of hip hop and electronic music. Its catchy tunes and distinctive rhythms have made it popular worldwide.

While reggaeton has gained global recognition, it has remained underrepresented in LA’s professional dance studios compared to other dance styles. Julio Cesar recognized a gap and stepped in, building a reputation as a choreographer while working to bring the genre further into the mainstream.

His efforts extend beyond helping to introduce a new style. He also wanted to create opportunities for others and give Latin dance more visibility in what’s generally considered a tough industry. Through his teaching work, he saw an opportunity to present Reggaeton as a legitimate commercial dance style.

Poetry in Motion

Julio Cesar doesn’t just teach steps. He actively weaves Latin culture into mainstream choreography, making it accessible to a wider audience. His work has influenced how many people see and perform Reggaeton.

He blends authentic ethnic energy with the demands of professional dance, and his unique style comes alive in his extensive performance and choreography work. His dance credits include, among others, Amazon Music’s The Future is Ours (Times Square), where he danced for artists like Ryan Castro and Rich The Kid.

Facing Challenges and Inspiring Others

The LA dance industry is known for its demanding and competitive nature. Julio Cesar has navigated many of his challenges by continuously maintaining high standards for his work and advocating for Reggaeton and other Latin genres. His dream is to make the LA dance scene more open, welcoming, and inclusive. He also hopes that by doing so, he can lead the way for other dancers who share his background and passion.

He has invested great effort in developing reggaeton as a commercial dance style, and he credits his progress in expanding its mainstream presence to his persistence, hard work, and leadership in the music community. Among his professional goals is to perform at major events like the Super Bowl and to dance alongside both top Latin and American artists.

Dancing On

Julio Cesar wants to continue contributing to the entertainment industry and his community while also dedicating his time to teaching and guiding the next generation of dancers. His journey, he insists, is far from over. He continues to be dedicated to bringing cultures together, achieving artistic excellence, and expanding what professional dance can look like.

He aspires to gain global recognition as a dancer and choreographer while helping others find their own style. “I’ve been dancing for more than a decade. I had a vision to shape the LA dance industry,” he explains. “And I have been able to work with top Latin and American artists.”