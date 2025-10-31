What Does 6 7 Mean? The Meaning of the Word of the Year 2025

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Every year, a new phrase takes over TikTok and everyday conversations—but no one saw this one coming.

Dictionary.com has officially named “6 7” the Word of the Year for 2025, and it’s left parents, teachers, and even linguists scratching their heads. The seemingly random phrase went viral after appearing in a song and spreading through Gen Alpha’s TikTok videos, memes, and classroom jokes.

What started as a lyric in a rap track quickly turned into a global inside joke, with teens shouting “six seven” in classrooms, sports arenas, and comment sections everywhere. You might be wondering if the phrase actually means anything— and why exactly it became such a phenomenon. Here’s everything to know about the viral slang that captured Gen Alpha’s humor and earned the top linguistic honor of 2025.

What Is the Word of the Year 2025?

Dictionary.com officially crowned “6 7” as the 2025 Word of the Year after the phrase took over TikTok, Instagram, and school hallways across the U.S. The term captured the chaotic, playful humor of Gen Alpha and teens, who use it as a kind of nonsense catchphrase that somehow still feels relatable. The site noted that “6 7” perfectly embodies how language is evolving in the digital age, where memes, music, and viral videos now define how young people communicate.

What Does 6 7 Mean?

At its core, “6 7” doesn’t have a fixed definition — and that’s part of its charm. It’s mostly used for comedic effect, to react to random moments online or in conversation. For many teens, saying “six seven” is just a funny way to fill silence or express confusion without really saying anything. That kind of meaning-through-nonsense is what makes it such a Gen Alpha slang staple. As Dictionary.com explained, the phrase represents how young users “find belonging and humor in randomness,” turning silliness into social bonding.

Who Started the Viral 6 7 Trend?

The trend traces back to “Doot Doot (6 7)”, a 2024 track by rapper Skrilla, which first popularized the phrase through its catchy beat and nonsensical lyrics.

Skrilla breaks down his viral hit “Doot Doot (6 7)” with Genius 🧠pic.twitter.com/eEF7L5HV8t — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 29, 2025

Shortly after, TikTok users began quoting and remixing the song in funny videos. The real explosion came when a viral clip showed a kid shouting “six seven!” at a basketball event, sparking a wave of edits and memes linking the phrase to athletes, especially LaMelo Ball, who stands 6′ 7″ tall.