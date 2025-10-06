Image Credit: Miriam Delicado

As Founder and Executive Director of The Great Gathering of Humanity Inc., established in 2011, Miriam has spent more than fourteen years translating intimate conversations with indigenous leaders into tangible projects that restore dignity, protect resources, and reframe how technology and humanitarianism can coexist. Her story, born of hardship, self-education, and relentless service, anchors a nonprofit practice that insists ethical innovation must include the voices and needs of those most often left behind.

Born on March 10, 1966, in a small town in northern British Columbia, Miriam absorbed early lessons in environmental stewardship from her mother, including practices such as gardening, using reusable bags, and recycling, which she learned well before sustainability became mainstream. Her early life, however, was marked by instability: a difficult home environment prompted her to leave at twelve and navigate foster and group homes before becoming independent at fourteen. Denied formal education beyond seventh grade, Miriam turned constraint into discipline, teaching herself from age seventeen by looking up words in a dictionary and building the foundation for a life of public service, authorship, and entrepreneurship.

These formative experiences are not mere backstory; they are the provenance of her approach. Miriam’s leadership is rooted in proximity rather than abstraction. She has lived and worked where others rarely go. Moments of cultural exchange inform her conviction that indigenous wisdom should be a guiding force in contemporary problem-solving rather than a resource to be mined and forgotten.

Under Miriam’s stewardship, The Great Gathering Nonprofit has developed initiatives that pair cultural respect with practical solutions. A flagship example is the partnership with five traditional Maasai communities in Kenya to replace open earth water pits, shared with animals, with clean wells. This project is more than providing water; it restored privacy, health, and dignity, reframing access to water as a human-rights issue rather than an afterthought. For Miriam, such projects exemplify how small, targeted interventions can ripple outward into deeper social and cultural restoration.

Miriam’s work also extends to convening and amplifying voices on the global stage. The Great Gathering’s trademarked theme, “One Voice, One People, One Earth,” encapsulates this bridge-building ethos: a vision that insists technological progress, particularly the rise of AI, should not widen inequality but instead be aligned with stewardship and dignity.

Her professional narrative is equally marked by resilience. A near-fatal car accident in 2006 left Miriam facing years of physical recovery; a melanoma diagnosis in 2023 prompted a pause from public life. She stepped back to heal and re-emerged in 2025 cancer-free, bringing renewed energy and focus to expanding The Great Gathering’s reach. That personal arc, surviving physical trauma, teaching herself when education was denied, and returning from illness to lead, gives weight to her public message: service requires courage, persistence, and a willingness to return to the work that matters.

Miriam positions Humanity’s Global Weaving Project at the center of her strategy for inclusive innovation. The project is intentionally non-political and designed to convene artists, tech innovators, indigenous elders, influencers, and ground-level leaders in dialogue and collaboration. Its practical goals are clear: amplify unheard voices, document endangered knowledge, and foster ethical pathways for technology that respect natural resources and community rights. In Miriam’s view, technology can be transformative such as smartphones gifted to impoverished community leaders can open communication channels and access to aid—but only if its deployment recognizes ecological limits and prioritizes equity.

For public relations, Miriam’s objectives are strategic and pragmatic. She seeks to elevate The Great Gathering Nonprofit’s global visibility, demonstrating measurable impact—like the Kenyan water projects—and attracting partners, funders, and advocates who can scale humane solutions. She aims to be recognized as a leading voice on ethical AI and environmental humanitarianism, urging the tech sector to account for the real-world consequences of resource demand. Her intended audiences range from philanthropists and corporate leaders to policymakers, artists, and grassroots activists—the broad coalition she believes is necessary to steward change.

What sets Miriam apart is not a single grand gesture but a consistent pattern: listening first, responding with humility, and building projects that reflect local dignity and global responsibility. She has sat with elders in grass huts, shared her shoes with the poor, and facilitated international ceremonies that honor indigenous knowledge. Each of these acts is an argument against extractive development and for a future where innovation is measured not only by scalability but by justice.

Miriam Delicado asks a crucial question that frames her work: if technological progress is inevitable, who will ensure it benefits the many rather than the few? Through The Great Gathering of Humanity Inc. and its initiatives, she offers a clear answer, one grounded in lived experience, community partnerships, and practical projects that restore dignity one well, one gathering, one conversation at a time. Her life and leadership are an invitation to align investment with compassion, to make stewardship as central to innovation as efficiency, and to imagine a future where “One Voice, One People, One Earth™” is more than a slogan—it is a blueprint for collective survival.