Maria Soccor Hosts ‘Reel Women’ Spotlighting Female Filmmakers at Venice Film Festival

Image Credit: Maria Soccor

The Venice Film Festival spotlighted women in cinema with Reel Women, a late-night celebration hosted by filmmaker, actress, and producer Maria Soccor at the Campari Lounge. Beginning at 10 p.m., the private event drew a mix of filmmakers, producers, actors, and industry executives in support of female-driven storytelling during one of the year’s most influential gatherings.

Soccor, known for her award-winning films and advocacy for underrepresented voices, has built her reputation as a festival presence, often moderating panels and mentoring emerging talent. With Reel Women, she expanded her mission in Venice, fostering dialogue and recognition for women shaping the film landscape.

The guest list reflected the festival’s global reach. Jared Harris attended with his wife Allegra as his new film House of Dynamite premiered at Venice to early acclaim. Other notable attendees included producer Debra Gainor of Producers Without Borders, actress Agathe Levi, producer Vicktoria Silmara Turmina of Mindgate Motion Pictures, Jojo Dye of The Members Club and Producers Without Borders, publicist Jane Owen of Jane Owen Public Relations, Ann Hafström of the Creative Lifestyle Agency, actress Tora Kim, and models Gillian Nation and Tia Goossen.

As the oldest international film festival, founded in 1932, Venice has remained a launchpad for cinema’s most significant works, ranking alongside Cannes and Berlin as one of Europe’s premier showcases. This year’s addition of Reel Women emphasized the importance of elevating female creators both in front of and behind the camera.

The evening was presented by Campari in partnership with Maria Soccor Productions Inc. and Jane Owen Public Relations. Guests enjoyed signature Campari cocktails, appetizers, and refreshments throughout the night. “Venice has long been a platform for extraordinary storytelling, and REEL WOMEN was a chance to gather in recognition of the incredible female talent shaping the industry today,” said Soccor.

By invitation only, the gathering underscored Campari and its partners’ commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and future voices in film. The Campari Lounge buzzed late into the night with the energy of collaboration and conversation that defines Venice’s most exciting week.