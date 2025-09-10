RETNA & Veronika Mudra Lewis Recreate Liza Minnelli & Ben Vereen’s Iconic “I Got You” Embrace in a Timeless Tribute to Love

Image Credit: RETNA & Veronika Mudra Lewis

Hollywood is no stranger to love stories that transcend art, culture, and time. This week, activist and entrepreneur Veronika Mudra Lewis and her husband, the celebrated artist RETNA, unveiled a striking black-and-white portrait inspired by one of the most legendary photographs of the 20th century: Liza Minnelli and Ben Vereen’s intimate “I Got You” embrace.

The original image, first published in Newsweek and later celebrated worldwide, captured Minnelli and Vereen in a tender, bare-shouldered pose that radiated vulnerability, unity, and fearless devotion. Decades later, the photograph remains a cultural milestone — both for its raw intimacy and for the quiet boldness of celebrating a union that was not widely accepted at the time.

Now, Veronika and Marquis Lewis bring that visual language into the present. Their recreation is more than homage — it’s a declaration of their own love story, one built on art, resilience, and shared purpose.

Honoring a Legacy

When Minnelli suggested to Vereen that they take “a picture just of us,” the resulting photograph became immortalized as a symbol of unconditional love. Vereen later recalled, “I got you” — a sentiment that transcended words and became a timeless visual vow.

For Veronika and Marquis Lewis, revisiting that image meant weaving their own narrative into history’s fabric. “It wasn’t just about recreating a pose,” says one insider close to the couple. “It was about capturing the essence of two people who carry each other through every triumph and challenge.”

A Marriage Rooted in Art & Devotion

While Minnelli and Vereen’s bond lived in a private, fleeting bubble, Veronika and Marquis’ relationship has flourished publicly, often at the intersection of creativity and advocacy. She—the Ukrainian-born human rights leader and entrepreneur. He — the Los Angeles native whose hieroglyphic script murals have transformed city walls and luxury brands alike. Together, they are building a marriage that balances personal intimacy with creative collaboration.

The new photograph echoes that equilibrium. RETNA’s arms draped around his wife Veronika are at once protective and grounding, while her gaze radiates strength, vulnerability, and defiance — all qualities that have defined her own journey from survivor to global advocate.

A Modern Love Story

Much like the Minnelli-Vereen portrait challenged convention in the 1970s, Veronika and Marquis’ image speaks to today’s cultural landscape — where love can be boldly celebrated across platforms, transcending the private sphere into collective inspiration.

Their story isn’t only about romance — it’s about building together. From staging museum-scale exhibitions to advancing social change through campaigns, their partnership reflects a fusion of art and activism. Just as Minnelli and Vereen’s photograph lives as a testament to fearless love, Veronika and Marquis’ tribute positions them as modern custodians of that same message: love as a force that protects, heals, and endures.

More Than a Recreation

The new image, titled simply “I Got You – A Tribute,” stands as both a love letter to history and a signature marker of their own bond. With its raw black-and-white tones and powerful embrace, it bridges decades, reminding us that intimacy — whether captured in 1975 or 2025 — remains universal.

As one Hollywood insider noted, “This is not just about echoing a pose. It’s about saying: We’ve got each other. In love, in art, in life. And that message will never go out of style.”

Takeaway: By recreating one of the most famous photographs in American cultural history, Veronika Mudra Lewis and RETNA remind us that love stories are not just inherited—they are reborn, reimagined, and retold for new generations.