What Channel Are the VMAs 2025 On? How to Watch Live

The MTV Video Music Awards are one of the biggest nights in music, and the 2025 show is right around the corner. This year’s performers include Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Mariah Carey, Alex Warren, and more, all set to deliver must-see moments on stage. Gaga also leads the nominations with 12, followed by Bruno Mars with 11 and Kendrick Lamar with 10.
MTV hyped her return on Instagram, writing, “There will be magic in the air at the 2025 #VMAs because @LADYGAGA IS PERFORMING! 🪄”
If you’re planning to tune in, here’s everything you need to know about what channel the VMAs are on this year and how you can stream the show live below.
VMAs 2025 Date: When Is the Show?
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Before the main show begins, the red carpet action kicks off with a star-studded pre-show at 7 p.m. ET. Hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney, the pre-show will feature a live performance from musical duo KATSEYE, who are set to perform “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” from their Beautiful Chaos EP.
What Channel Are the 2025 VMAs On?
This year, the VMAs will be broadcast on CBS for the first time ever, in addition to a simulcast on MTV.
Can You Live Stream the 2025 VMAs?
You can stream the VMAs live on Paramount+, and many streaming services that offer MTV also include the live show—like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, and Philo.
2025 VMAs Nominees
Video of the Year
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records
Song of the Year
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
- Lorde – “What Was That” – Republic Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Tate McRae – “Sports Car” – RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
Best New Artist
- Alex Warren – Atlantic Records
- Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records
- Gigi Perez – Island
- Lola Young – Island
- sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records
- The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Best Pop Artist
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Charli xcx – Atlantic Records
- Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings
- Lorde – Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
MTV Push Performance of the Year
- Aug 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Sept 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin Records/Republic Records
- Oct 2024 – Mark Ambor- “Belong Together” – Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
- Nov 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard” – Artist Partner Group Inc.
- Dec 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye” – Warner Records
- Jan 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch” – HYBE/Geffen Records
- Feb 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI” – 300 Entertainment
- Mar 2025 – Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- Apr 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow” – Republic Records
- May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer” – Sony Italy/Arista Records
- June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island
- July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” – Interscope Records
Best Collaboration
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” – Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me A Drink” – Mercury Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Best Pop
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Record
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Best Hip-Hop
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Drake – “NOKIA” – OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – CMG/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux” – Def Jam Recordings
- Travis Scott – “4X4” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Best R&B
- Chris Brown – “Residuals” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – gamma.
- PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l” – OVO Sound
- Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman” – LVRN/Interscope Records
- SZA – “Drive” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
Best Alternative
- Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island
- Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up” – KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
- Lola Young – “Messy” – Island
- mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road” – EST 19XX/Interscope Records
- sombr – “back to friends” – SMB Music/Warner Records
- The Marías – “Back To Me” – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Best Rock
- Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE” – Atlantic Records
- Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)” – Netflix Music
- Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard” – Reprise Records/Warner Records
- Lenny Kravitz – “Honey” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
- Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine” – Warner Records
- twenty one pilots – “The Contract” – Fueled By Ramen
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Rimas Entertainment
- J Balvin – “Rio” – Capitol Records
- KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
- Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA” – Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?” – Sony Music US Latin
- Shakira – “Soltera“ – Sony Music US Latin
Best K-Pop
- aespa – “Whiplash” – SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
- JENNIE – “like JENNIE” – OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Jimin – “Who” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- JISOO – “earthquake” – Warner Records
- LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – Lloud Co./RCA Records
- Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom” – JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
- ROSÉ – “toxic till the end” – Atlantic Records
Best Afrobeats
- Asake & Travis Scott – “Active” – YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.
- Rema – “Baby (Is It A Crime)” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
- Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right” – RCA Records/Since ’93
- Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece Of My Heart” – Starboy/RCA Records
Best Country
- Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You” – Mercury Nashville
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You” – CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
- Jelly Roll – “Liar” – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
- Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU” – Broken Bow Records
- Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records
- Morgan Wallen – “Smile” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Best Album
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Rimas Entertainment
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem – Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – Island
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow – XO/Republic Records
Best Long Form Video
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” – Rimas Entertainment
- Damiano David – “FUNNY little STORIES” – Sony Italy/Arista Records
- Mac Miller – “Balloonerism” – Warner Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful” – Columbia Records
- The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records
Video for Good
- Burna Boy – “Higher” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger And Hotter Than Me” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking” – Arista Records
Best Direction
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Best Art Direction
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- Lorde – “Man Of The Year” – Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus – “End of the World” – Columbia Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Best Cinematography
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover” – Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Best Editing
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records
Best Choreography
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- FKA twigs – “Eusexua” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records
- Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly” – Epic Records
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) “ – Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records
Best Group
- aespa
- All Time Low
- Backstreet Boys
- BLACKPINK
- Coldplay
- Evanescence
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- KATSEYE
- My Chemical Romance
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- The Marías
- twenty one pilots
Song of the Summer
- Addison Rae – “Headphones On” – Columbia Records
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
- Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical” – Night Street Records/Warner Records
- BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way” – UnitedMasters
- Chappell Roan – “The Subway” – Island
- Demi Lovato – “Fast” – Island
- Doja Cat – “Jealous Type” – Kemosabe/RCA Records
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
- Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips” – Columbia Records
- Justin Bieber – “Daisies” – Def Jam Recordings
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.
- Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae – “What I Want” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Ravyn Lenae** ft. Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
- sombr – “12 to 12” – SMB Music/Warner Records
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)” – Atlantic Records