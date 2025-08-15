The Wellness Destination Celebs Are Quietly Escaping to in San Diego

Image Credit: Detox Nation

When it comes to next-level wellness, Los Angeles may still be the capital of crystals and cold plunges — but a new healing sanctuary just south is quietly becoming a must-visit destination for the in-the-know crowd. Nestled in the heart of San Diego, Detox Nation, founded by functional health expert Sinclair Kennally, is redefining what it means to truly detox — and word is spreading fast among Hollywood’s wellness elite.

August is National Wellness Month, but for the A-listers, founders, and creatives quietly retreating to Detox Nation, healing isn’t seasonal. It’s a full-body reset from the inside out — and a serious upgrade from green juice and meditation apps.

“Most people are walking around thinking fatigue, bloating, or brain fog is just part of modern life,” says Sinclair. “But those are red flags — signals that your body’s overwhelmed by hidden toxins. We help people get to the root of it, not just manage the symptoms.”

And she means it. Detox Nation isn’t about trend-chasing. It’s a high-touch, root-cause clinic that blends cutting-edge science with holistic wisdom. From ozone therapy and EMF detox protocols to lymphatic drainage, parasite cleansing, and mold exposure recovery, every treatment is designed to support what Sinclair calls “the most powerful healing machine on Earth — your own body.”

The vibe is not sterile-medical or spa-fluffy. Think: grounded, calming, intentionally intimate. Each client is guided through a custom healing circuit, a thoughtfully designed experience tailored to their body’s specific needs and healing priorities. No cookie-cutter packages, no pressure to buy an overpriced supplement stack. Just smart, strategic support from a team trained to listen as closely to your symptoms as to your story.

It’s no wonder the guest list has quietly grown to include jet-setting creatives, founders of major wellness brands, and off-duty performers whose livelihood depends on staying sharp, clear, and balanced. “Our clients are high-functioning, but many are burning out, struggling mentally or crashing behind the scenes,” Sinclair shares. “They’re exhausted by trial-and-error healing. That’s why they come to Detox Nation; they want answers that work by addressing the root cause, not just what’s showing up in the moment.”

And one of the biggest surprises? Many clients are shocked to learn their persistent issues are linked to undiagnosed mold exposure, gut imbalances, or even parasites — problems traditional medicine often overlooks. At Detox Nation, a focus on uncovering and clearing those hidden obstacles is at the core of every circuit.

Sinclair’s passion for healing isn’t just professional — it’s deeply personal. After struggling with chronic illness for years, she turned her own journey into a mission. “I’ve been the person who did everything right and still didn’t feel well,” she says. “Now, I get to help others cut through the noise and find real, lasting healing.”

And this fall, Sinclair and her team are expanding that mission even further with the upcoming launch of The Selah Center, a brand-new flagship facility designed to elevate the healing experience. It promises to be a one-of-a-kind destination for those ready to dive deeper — a true sanctuary for nervous system and cellular restoration, unlike anything on the West Coast.

Whether you’re prepping for a role, recovering from burnout, or simply craving a wellness experience that goes beyond the surface, Detox Nation offers a path that’s both grounded and elevated. As National Wellness Month invites everyone to reset, renew, and reprioritize, Sinclair’s message is clear: you don’t have to settle for feeling “fine.”

“Your body wants to heal,” Sinclair says. “You just need the right support — and a place that truly sees you.”

Visit DetoxNation.com to explore their treatment offerings and learn more about the upcoming Selah Center opening this fall.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.