Toddler of the Year 2025: Winner to Lead Hollywood Christmas Parade

Image Credit: Courtesy of Mario Lopez

In a heartwarming twist on holiday tradition, one tiny tot is going to take on a very big stage. The inaugural Toddler of the Year competition, powered by national fundraiser Colossal, is officially launching with TV icon and dad of three Mario Lopez as host. One little star will take on the adorable “Toddler Marshal” role and lead the Hollywood Christmas Parade down the iconic streets of Tinseltown!

The Hollywood Christmas Parade is a beloved Los Angeles tradition and official kickoff to the holiday season. It airs nationally each year and draws thousands to Hollywood Boulevard for a lineup of celebrity appearances, elaborate floats, festive bands, and a whole lot of cheer. Past participants have included Denise Richards, Lou Ferrigno, Kate Linder, Nicole Eggert, and Lakers legends A.C. Green, making the Toddler of the Year winner’s role even more exciting.

Meet the Host: Mario Lopez

With his big heart, signature charm, and family-first energy, Mario Lopez is the perfect host for the Toddler of the Year competition that mixes celebrity sparkle with an even bigger purpose. Giving back has always been a priority for Lopez, a founder of the Mario Lopez Family Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through education, healthy lifestyles, and community support.

Toys for Tots Partnership

Last year, Mario received the Humanitarian Award at the 92nd Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, supporting Toys for Tots, the very same charitable partner at the heart of this year’s competition. Through its powerful partnership with Toys for Tots, a charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and Colossal, Toddler of the Year is set to make a big impact.

Colossal Impact

In 2024 alone, Colossal raised over $63.3 million for amazing causes, including over $24 million benefiting Baby2Baby. As you can see, this professional fundraising company is no stranger to large-scale charitable success. With previous campaigns like Baby of the Year, America’s Favorite Pet, and Fab Over 40, Colossal has proven that big-hearted communities can make a world of difference, raising money for organizations like PAWS.org, National Breast Cancer Foundation, James Beard Foundation, and more!

How to Enter Toddler of the Year

Parents and guardians of toddlers aged 2 to 3 can enter the competition now by submitting their favorite snapshot at toddleroftheyear.org for consideration. Once the competition begins, voting starts. Here’s how it works: everyone gets one free vote every 24 hours after eligibility verification (like through Facebook). Voters can also donate to cast extra votes for their favorite competitor, with proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots. The winning toddler will make their big debut as the Toddler Marshal leading the Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 30.

From playful snapshots to a spot at the front of a Hollywood tradition, Toddler of the Year proves that even the smallest stars can shine the brightest. And this year, those tiny feet will help kick off the holiday season in the most magical way.