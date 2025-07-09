Meet Hannah Dorothy: The Hard-of-Hearing Hitmaker Capturing Eurovision and Pop Fans Worldwide

Image Credit: Hannah Dorothy

Hannah Dorothy is proof that when music comes from the heart, nothing—not even hearing loss—can stop it from reaching the world. The British songwriter, who began losing her hearing at 32—the very same age she decided to dive headfirst into songwriting—has turned what many would see as a setback into her ultimate superpower. Today, Hannah is one of Europe’s most celebrated songwriters, creating hits with every bit of her heart

One of the songs that further solidified Hannah’s reputation as a sought-after international songwriter? That would be Masterpiece, the stunning ballad performed by Norwegian star Atle Pettersen at Melodi Grand Prix—Norway’s fiercely competitive, televised national selection for Eurovision. And the story behind the song is as heart-melting as the lyrics themselves.

Picture it: a cozy Malmö music studio, where Hannah was on a writing trip with renowned producer Andreas Stone. In walked Atle, beaming with that unmistakable new-dad glow—he had just welcomed his first daughter. Sensing the magic of the moment, Hannah was ready.

“I sat down and said, ‘Atle, I have this idea: Masterpiece. It’s about your daughter. She’s your greatest creation, your masterpiece,’” Hannah recalls. The idea struck a chord instantly.

Atle was hooked—but he grinned and teased, “If we’re writing about my daughter, you have to make this the best lyrics you’ve ever written. No pressure!” Hannah says. “He was only half-joking—just the most important lyrics of my career for the most important person in his life!” she says.

What followed was songwriting magic. The trio poured their hearts into Masterpiece, drawing on Atle’s deep love for his daughter and Hannah’s incredible ability to translate pure emotion into words. Even without full hearing, Hannah felt they were creating something special. “We were all in tears at the end of the session,” she says. “That’s when you know it’s real, and we’ve done our job.”

When Atle took Masterpiece to the MGP stage, it became the moment of the season. The heartfelt ballad won second place with the international jury and became an instant fan favorite. Eurovision enthusiasts flooded social media with praise, calling it “an anthem of love” and “the most moving song of the competition.” Many insisted it should have been Norway’s ticket to the big stage, because of its universal message and raw emotional depth.

But Masterpiece wasn’t actually Hannah’s first brush with Melodi Grand Prix success. By the time the song captured hearts, Hannah had already made a name for herself the year prior as the co-writer of Dangerous, performed by Farida. The dark, atmospheric pop track quickly became one of the biggest songs of the contest, earning a coveted spot in the grand final of MGP. Praised for its haunting melody and emotional intensity, Dangerous didn’t just leave its mark on Eurovision fans—it went on to secure a placement in the hit Netflix series Gangs of Oslo. This achievement further cemented Hannah’s reputation as a writer whose songs resonate far beyond the stage, proving that her storytelling can connect with audiences in both music and film.

Hannah further showcased her songwriting skills by co-writing recent hit Takes You Back with U.S. artist and famous YouTuber Bryan Lanning. The collaboration brought together Bryan’s soulful pop-country sound and Hannah’s signature heartfelt lyrics, creating a track that fans can’t stop streaming. Known for his authenticity and connection with his massive online following, Bryan found in Hannah the perfect creative partner. Together, they crafted a nostalgic and uplifting summer anthem that captures the bittersweet feeling of revisiting cherished memories.

But Takes You Back wasn’t Hannah’s first foray into country music. Many first discovered her as a breakout country-pop artist with her debut single Never Again. The track soared to No. 2 on the UK iTunes country chart and was named Song of the Week on Matt Spracklen’s Country Hits Radio Show. With its perfect blend of vulnerability and catchy hooks, Never Again showcased Hannah not only as a talented writer for others but as an artist with a distinct voice of her own.

So what’s her secret? Those who’ve worked with Hannah say it’s simple: heart, humor, and an unshakable belief in the power of storytelling. Despite the challenges of hearing loss, Hannah approaches every writing session with warmth and a fearless sense of fun. “Losing my hearing just means I get to listen differently,” she says. “It won’t ever stop me from telling a story. And hey, if I play an out-of-tune instrument or sing a little off-key, it doesn’t bother me—I can’t really hear it!” she adds. Her approach is refreshingly unfiltered and deeply authentic—qualities that shine through in every song she touches.

For anyone navigating adversity or feeling like the odds are stacked against them, Hannah Dorothy is living proof that passion and perseverance can break down any barrier. Through her music, she offers hope that no matter what life puts in your path, you can still rise above it and create something extraordinary.

As for what’s next? You can follow Hannah’s journey

at https://www.hannahdorothybristow.com/ or on Instagram

at https://www.instagram.com/hannahdorothymusic/.