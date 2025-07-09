Illinois Voters Say YES to Online Casinos: $1.5 Billion Tax Windfall on the Horizon!

Image Credit: Pexels

The People Have Spoken: Online Casino Support Crosses Party Lines!

A comprehensive new survey by BonusFinder US reveals 63.5% of voters are ready to embrace legal online casinos, with support spanning across ALL demographic groups for a potential $1.5B available in revenue.

In true Illinois fashion, residents are showing that Midwestern practicality trumps political division! While our neighbors Michigan already cash in on the digital gambling gold rush, Illinois voters are sending a clear message: it’s time for the Prairie State to claim its rightful place in the online casino landscape.

During the survey, BonusFinder asked participants to choose up to three priorities to reflect what they think is the most necessary facet for the tax revenue to go into.

Show Me the Money

When asked what they would do, the people responded. Voters had their priorities clear from the get go.

Fund public education (61.4%)

Support mental health and addiction services (54.8%)

Fix crumbling infrastructure (44%)

Let’s play responsibly!

Here’s the kicker—26% of Illinois survey respondents admit they’re ALREADY playing at unregulated online casinos! That’s money flowing straight out of state coffers and into offshore operators’ pockets.

Why force residents to roll the dice with sketchy offshore sites when the state could provide safe, regulated Illinois voters aren’t gambling naively. They want strong protections in place:

70.6% worry about gambling addiction

64.2% fear scams and fraud

49% are concerned about underage access

The message is crystal clear: “YES to online casinos AND do it with responsibility in mind.”

The clock is ticking, and with each passing day, Illinois leaves millions in potential tax revenue on the table. The voters have spoken—will lawmakers listen?

Survey methodology: BonusFinder.com surveyed 1,000 Illinois residents in April 2025, representing diverse ages, genders, political affiliations, and geographic locations across the state.