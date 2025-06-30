LA-Based Producer & Media Entrepreneur Jonathan Skogmo Is Making Waves in the Travel Sector

Image Credit: Hideaway Beverly Hills

The $11 trillion global travel industry is booming but the way it’s marketed hasn’t kept up. For decades, guidebooks and magazines have dominated the space, offering curated experiences through a narrow, outdated lens. For a new generation of travelers—especially millennials and Gen Z—those voices no longer resonate. At least that’s according to LA-based producer, investor, and entrepreneur Jonathan Skogmo, who is best known as the Founder of Jukin Media, the LA-based online video startup that Skogmo built up and then sold for a reported nine-figure sum to the parent company of Reader’s Digest.

Following the successful exit, Skogmo began work on a new company that he says addresses a massive problem for the industry: lack of fresh, authoritative voices to inspire and educate travelers.

“The same travel guidebooks, publishers, and travel magazines that dominated before I was born are still the dominant voices and they’re not engaging millennial and gen-Z travelers,” said Skogmo.

This wouldn’t be the first time Skogmo sought to disrupt a segment of the media landscape. His initial foray into the digital realm began with a straightforward yet revolutionary concept which included curating, licensing, and monetizing user-generated viral videos. Enter Junkin Media. Jon started Junkin Media in 2010 at a time when the internet was awash with uncredited content with a mission to champion for rights holders, providing a crucial framework for intellectual property protection in digital media and online.

The problem he solved was simple but powerful: people were sharing engaging videos, but had no way to protect or profit from them. Skogmo built the infrastructure to change that with a rights-clearing and monetization machine that not only empowered creators but transformed how the industry viewed digital content.

“Jukin was ahead of its time and we saw value in user generated content before the rest of the industry caught on,” said Skogmo. “Back then, viral videos were dismissed as noise, but we believed they were the rawest, most authentic form of storytelling. I look back on those years with a lot of pride. We built something that not only created a new market but also helped everyday people turn their moments into meaningful media. That mission still inspires everything I do today.”

Now, Skogmo is channeling his passion for authentic storytelling into a new venture that brings his career full circle in many ways. Alongside his brother Mike Skogmo and longtime collaborator Anton Reut, both former C-level executives at Jukin Media, he co-founded LOST iN, a travel media company that captures the soul of cities through the eyes of locals, artists, and cultural tastemakers. Known for its beautifully designed city guides, LOST iN curates under-the-radar experiences that speak to the next generation of travelers, rather than tourists, and takes on a hybrid model to blend print editorial curation with the immediacy of social-first storytelling.

“As we looked at the next chapter of our career post-Jukin, we wanted to develop a company that was as new and exciting as our previous venture,” said Skogmo. “LOST iN is the culmination of our shared passion and expertise of disrupting industries and building community through social-first video content. And the launch acquisition of leading global media company Lost iN allows us the ability to build on a brand across content, commerce, and community worldwide.”

Drawing from his deep experience in digital media, Skogmo is now focused on expanding LOST iN’s reach across social platforms and into real-life experiences, with live events that bring its growing community together offline.

Today, Skogmo remains a prominent investor in the digital media and creator economy, a testament to his continued belief in the power of independent creators and the evolving media landscape. He’s also diversified his entrepreneurial interests, owning and investing in several popular restaurants across the city, further embedding himself in the vibrant fabric of the Los Angeles business scene. Beyond licensing, Skogmo’s creative drive also led to the production of numerous television and digital shows, further cementing his influence across various media platforms.

“Whether it was giving viral video creators a voice with Jukin or now spotlighting local tastemakers through LOST iN, my passion has always been about championing the people who make culture happen,” said Skogmo. “With LOST iN, we’re celebrating the artists, entrepreneurs, and creators who give each city its soul and building a platform that reflects the same entrepreneurial spirit that fueled my first venture. It’s a full-circle moment, but with even bigger ambitions.”

From viral videos to curated city guides, his career has been defined by a singular vision: empowering creators, spotting what’s next, and turning emerging trends into lasting impact. As Lost iN sets out to redefine how we experience travel, Skogmo once again proves he’s not just ahead of the curve – he’s helping shape it.