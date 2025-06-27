Stephanie Shojaee: Miami’s Newest Housewife Is Bringing More Than Drama—She’s Bringing the Business

Image Credit: Stephanie Shojaee

When Stephanie Shojaee makes her full-time debut on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami this June, she won’t be the one chasing clout or stirring cocktails for screen time. Instead, she arrives with something more powerful than bravado: a multibillion-dollar real estate portfolio—and a track record of actually getting things done in the 305.

Yes, she’s bringing designer heels, high-gloss confessionals, and the kind of camera-ready composure reality TV thrives on. But behind the glam is a woman whose decisions have helped shape Miami’s skyline. As the President of Shoma Group, one of South Florida’s (and the country’s) leading real estate development firms, Shojaee has been the driving force behind some of the region’s most talked-about projects along with her husband Masoud Shojaee, CEO and Founder of Shoma Group. She’s already proved she can hold her own in boardrooms just as easily as in Bravo’s high-drama dining rooms.

Before Bravo cast her as Miami’s newest “Housewife,” Shojaee had already established herself as a major player in the city’s fast-evolving real estate game. Her fingerprints are all over the $80M+ sale of Shoma Village, a high-end multifamily development in Hialeah that redefined what was possible in a neighborhood previously overlooked by luxury investors. And this year, she’s breaking ground on Shoma Bay, a 24-story luxury condominium in North Bay Village that’s already 50% sold—signaling strong buyer confidence before a shovel has even hit the soil.

Shojaee brings scale and strategy to RHOM. She oversees everything from unit mix and interior design to branding and marketing, shaping developments that resonate with both investors and end-users. She’s part executive, part aesthetic director—and that balance is a key reason her projects don’t just launch, they sell.

Stephanie’s entry into the Housewives universe isn’t just about exposure—it’s about owning her narrative. By showing up as a multidimensional executive, she’s rewriting what it looks like to be a woman in power on reality TV. Her presence adds a new layer to RHOM’s dynamic: one grounded in discipline, growth, and an unapologetic approach to ambition.

In a city where showmanship and strategy often overlap, Stephanie Shojaee embodies both. While viewers might expect feuds, she’s more concerned with floor plans, closing timelines, and ensuring that Shoma Bay becomes the development that defines Miami’s next wave.

And if she delivers a few jaw-dropping looks along the way? That’s just good branding.