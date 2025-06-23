Is Jimmy Swaggart Still Alive? Update on What’s Going on With the Preacher

Image Credit: Getty Images

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart was rushed to a hospital and going into cardiac arrest, and fans are worried if they lost him or if he’s still alive. According to his son and fellow minister Donnie Swaggart, “he never regained consciousness,” and remains in critical condition. “Without a miracle, his time is short,” Donnie told their congregation. “We’re going to give the Lord an opportunity to work. We will not retreat. We will not quit.”

During a recent service, Donnie offered a heartfelt prayer amid the uncertainty, saying, “I love you in spite of my father being in the hospital. I love you in spite of the tears that I’ve shed. I love you in spite of the pressure I feel on my shoulder.” He continued, “We are believing God but also placed it into His hands. No questions. No complaints. As for God, His way is perfect.”

Get an update on Jimmy’s condition and learn what happened to him.

What Happened to Jimmy Swaggart?

Swaggart went into cardiac arrest on June 15. According to Donnie, the evangelist “never regained consciousness. We both took turns giving him chest compressions until EMT could get there and they were, I’ve never seen so many people arrive at one time and I want to thank them.”

“This morning at a little after 8 [a.m.], Gabe and I rushed into Mother’s house,” Donnie continued at the Family Worship Center at the time. “Dad had gone into cardiac arrest. He never regained consciousness. We both took turns giving him chest compressions until EMT could get there and they were, I’ve never seen so many.”

Is Jimmy Swaggart Still Alive?

Yes, Donnie said the paramedics “were able to get a heartbeat back [in Jimmy].”

“Right now he is in ICU and without a miracle, without a miracle, his time will be short,” the preacher added. “But we believe God. We’re not giving up. We’ve already told the doctors we don’t want to hear anything from them. We will make decisions in our own time. But we’re going to give the Lord an opportunity to work.”

Jimmy Swaggart Ministries followed up in a statement on June 16, 2025, which pointed out that Jimmy “remains in the ICU, where he is under close medical care,” according to The Advocate.

On June 18, an official update on Swaggart was announced via Facebook. The statement read, “At this time, there has been no change in Brother Swaggart’s condition. We continue to trust the Lord and give Him time to work, knowing that His ways are perfect.”

Jimmy Swaggart’s Net Worth

Jimmy currently has a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Is Jimmy Swaggart’s Wife?

Jimmy is married to his wife, Frances Swaggart. They wed in 1952 and have been together since then.

Who Are Jimmy Swaggart’s Kids?

Jimmy is a father to his only child, Donnie, whom he shares with his wife, Frances.