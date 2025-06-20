Image Credit: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has officially brought the heat to the villa.

The Grammy-winning rapper made a surprise appearance on Love Island USA, shaking things up with a high-energy challenge, a bit of flirtation, and the arrival of two new bombshells. But the cameo wasn’t just for fun—Megan had a few other reasons for dropping in.

Find out more about her guest appearance on Love Island USA below.

When Does Love Island USA Air?

Season 7 of Love Island USA premiered on June 3, 2025, with new episodes streaming six nights a week (Sunday–Tuesday & Thursday–Saturday) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Peacock.

Why Was Megan Thee Stallion on Love Island USA?

Megan made a surprise guest appearance in Episode 15 in Fiji, bringing her signature “Hot Girl Summer” energy.

The rapper surprised the Islanders with a fiery twerking and dance challenge, splitting them into teams and raising the stakes with a bombshell reveal: the winning squad introduced two newcomers, TJ and Andreina.

But her appearance went beyond performance—Megan showed genuine support for the contestants, particularly Huda Mustafa, encouraging her to smile more amid drama and reminding viewers that the islanders are “real people with real feelings.”

Additionally, the cameo doubled as a promotional move: Megan used the villa as a runway to spotlight her new swimwear line, HOTGIRL SWIM, even teasing on X, “Thee whole villa in my HOTGIRL SWIM.”

Who Is Coupled Up on Love Island USA?

As of mid-June, several couples have started to solidify in Season 7 of Love Island USA. Yulissa Escobar and Ace Greene are currently coupled up, with Ace recently saying he felt an “instant connection” with Yulissa on Day 1. Olandria Carthen and Taylor Williams have also remained strong, with Taylor noting, “We just vibe—we don’t have to force anything.” Chelley Bissainthe and Austin Shepard seem to be growing closer by the day, while Huda and Jeremiah Brown have shared sweet moments that hint at long-term potential.

Meanwhile, Belle-A Walker and Nicolas Vansteenberghe have emerged as a fan-favorite duo, with Belle-A recently telling producers, “I feel like we really get each other—even in the chaos.”