Is Juneteenth a Federal Holiday? Find Out if Businesses Are Closed

More than a century after it was first celebrated, Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday. Like all American holidays, the day calls for national observance, which usually means that businesses change their hours of operation. So, for this year’s holiday, we’re breaking down what you can expect from local businesses. Additionally, learn more about Juneteenth’s history and recognition below.

What Is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. Under the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved civilians were deemed free following the Civil War. Juneteenth was then celebrated in the mid-1860s in Texas for the first time, but it wouldn’t become a federal holiday for another 150 years.

Earlier celebrations of Juneteenth were mainly held by church-centered communities since African-Americans were prohibited from using public facilities amid racist segregation laws. Over time, other African-Americans across the South started to celebrate the day. Eventually, by the late 20th century, all U.S. states and the District of Columbia recognized the day by celebrating African-American freedom and the arts.

Is Juneteenth a Federal Holiday?

Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021 when former President Joe Biden and Congress enacted the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. It was the first new federal holiday to be approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was enacted in 1983.

“This is a day of profound weight and profound power, a day in which we remember the moral stain, the terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take,” Biden said at the time while signing legislation for Juneteenth. “I hope this is the beginning of a change in the way we deal with one another.”

Are Businesses Open on Juneteenth?

Like all federal holidays, certain businesses choose to change their hours or close for the day. Grocery stores and supermarkets may alter their hours of operation in observance of Juneteenth. However, large chains like Walmart and Target are expected to be open during normal hours.

Banks, the stock market, the post office, schools and all federal agencies will be closed on Juneteenth. Workers with an hourly wage in America should receive paid holiday time if they work on June 19.