Bleusalt: The Sustainable Luxury Fashion Brand That’s Setting Trends

Bleusalt is an eco-friendly fashion brand that’s changing the industry, one celebrity at a time. Across the board, Hollywood’s elite are loving this new luxury loungewear inspired by the beaches of Malibu, California. Here’s everything that’s making celebrities like Cindy Crawford and Meghan Markle wear Bleusalt—the next must-have brand.

Lyndie Benson and the Founding of Bleusalt

When Lyndie Benson founded her company in Malibu in 2017, she was inspired to combine the softest fabrics on earth with timeless luxury styles. Keeping sustainability in mind, she set out to design everyday clothing that embodied Malibu’s effortless beauty. The result is a collection of quality basics that don’t compromise on their laid-back luxury—something for any occasion.

“At Bleusalt, we work hard each and every day to make sure we provide you with the highest quality when it comes to our products and service,” the company website states. “We sincerely hope you love it as much as we love making it for you.”

Meghan Markle’s Go-To for Effortless Luxury

Meghan Markle has long been admired for her effortlessly elegant style, often opting for brands that prioritize sustainability. One of her standout wardrobe choices is The Perfect T by Bleusalt. Retailing for $100, this fitted tee is crafted from the brand’s signature ultra-soft fabric, offering a chic and comfortable staple. Markle has been spotted wearing it in multiple colors, proving its versatility for any occasion. Whether paired with jeans for a casual day out or layered under a sleek blazer, The Perfect T exemplifies her polished yet relaxed aesthetic.

Her choice to wear Bleusalt also reflects her commitment to supporting sustainable fashion, as the brand uses biodegradable fabrics and practices ethical production. It’s no wonder that the Duchess of Sussex’s love for Bleusalt has inspired fashion lovers worldwide to embrace this Malibu-chic label.



Fabric That Doesn’t Compromise on Comfort

Bleusalt pieces are intended to be comfortable and timeless all at once, relying on a signature fabric and classic design to achieve a seamless fit. Whether you’re at home or on the beachfront, these clothes are fit for any occasion.

The company’s clothing is made in the United States using Tencel™ Fibers, some of the softest fibers in the world. Founded on the belief that beauty doesn’t need to compromise ultimate comfort, Bleusalt’s breathable and luxurious fabric has garnered well-deserved popularity.

Inclusivity and Sustainability

“Bleusalt is proudly size inclusive and runs from a 00–3x,” the brand’s website states. “We promote working towards Zero Waste and encourage capsule wardrobes and minimalist dressing by choosing quality over quantity, allowing you to complete your perfect wardrobe effortlessly.”

With a focus on sustainability, Bleusalt uses eco-friendly packaging and implements responsible production practices. Each step in the process is a testament to the brand’s dedication to reducing its environmental impact.

Bleusalt’s Most Popular Pieces

The signature Bleusalt Wrap remains one of the brand’s most popular offerings. Its stunning simplicity makes for the perfect complement to any outfit, seamlessly draping for an effortlessly luxurious look. Ideal for travel, errands, or even a dinner out, it’s no wonder it has become a celebrity staple.

Bleusalt also offers a range of stylish women’s dresses, including The Tank Dress, The Slip Dress, and The Cindy Dress, named in collaboration with Cindy Crawford. Designed for comfort and elegance, these Malibu-inspired dresses are perfect for any occasion.

For men, Bleusalt’s Turtleneck Sweater offers warmth and sophistication. Crafted from the brand’s signature fabric, it’s a versatile choice for layering or wearing on its own.



Celebrity-Approved Style

Supermodel Cindy Crawford has collaborated with Bleusalt on a stunning collection that reflects her signature laid-back style. From oversized wraps to breezy separates, her partnership with the brand showcases Bleusalt’s effortless luxury.



Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s endorsement of The Perfect T and other Bleusalt favorites has further propelled the brand into the spotlight. Both women exemplify how the label’s minimalist, elegant aesthetic can work for both everyday wear and polished outings.

Luxury and Sustainability

Bleusalt serves as the perfect intersection of effortless comfort and timeless luxury, all while upholding its commitment to sustainability. Its dedication to eco-friendly fabrics, ethical production, and lasting style has earned it a well-deserved place in the wardrobes of fashion-conscious individuals and Hollywood’s elite.

If you’re looking to invest in sustainable luxury that stands the test of time, Bleusalt is your answer. Ready to embrace Malibu-chic style? Explore the collection on their official website and see why it’s a celebrity favorite.