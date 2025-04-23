BeatBot Announces SailGP Collaboration & Launches AquaSense 2 Series Robots

Image Credit: Beatbot

When it comes to pool ownership, few things are as frustrating as cleaning them. Yet it doesn’t have to be a difficult, dreaded task. BeatBot is here to help pool enthusiasts get the job done sans the hassle with its tech-forward robotic pool cleaners. Now, BeatBot is collaborating with the U.S. SailGP team to join aquatic-loving forces with a passion for aquatic excellence and the latest tech developments.

To boot, BeatBot recently launched its AquaSense 2 Series pool cleaning robots, which are now ready for U.S. customers to purchase.

A Dynamic, Pool-Loving Duo

For anyone who needs to brush up on their sailing knowledge, SailGP is a sailing league that hosts races in cities around the world. BeatBot found its perfect match in the U.S. SailGP team with their shared commitment to pushing against industry norms with advanced technology without sacrificing performance.

Mike Buckley, Co-Owner and Athlete on the U.S. SailGP Team, said, “One of the reasons we’re so thrilled about this partnership is how perfectly BeatBot aligns with our values and our commitment to excellence, always striving for something greater, and our shared passion for sustainability.”

He added, “BeatBot is pioneering products that coincide with exactly what SailGP is about, breaking barriers and finding ways to connect and deliver remarkable experiences for users and fans alike.”

Meanwhile, BeatBot is equally (pool) pumped about the collaboration. York Guo, CMO of BeatBot, said, “Partnering with the US SailGP Team embodies our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to redefining standards while being mindful of our environmental impact.”

BeatBot’s AquaSense 2 Series is at the Top of the Pool Cleaning Game

So, what’s so special about BeatBot’s new AquaSense 2 Series release? According to Guo, “The AquaSense 2 Series is a testament to our dedication to delivering groundbreaking technology that enhances both functionality and user experience.”

Customers can choose between three versions of the AquaSense 2 Series: the AquaSense 2, AquaSense 2 Pro, and AquaSense 2 Ultra. With heavy testing and a 3-year warranty, the AquaSense 2 Series lets customers rest easy knowing that they’re purchasing a durable product that will be in the pool trenches for the long haul.

What Sets the AquaSense 2 Series Apart?

When it comes to testing, the AquaSense 2 Series was subjected to intensive evaluation, including enhanced packaging tests, drop tests, and stress tests. The series also weathered extreme temperature fluctuation tests. According to BeatBot, the end results demonstrated a consistent performance and cleaning efficiency under difficult conditions.

The AquaSense 2 Ultra is particularly impressive, featuring HybridSense™ Pool Mapping with an AI Camera, offering precise and personalized mapping to efficiently clean any pool shape or configuration. The product also has 5-in-1 cleaning capabilities that cover all pool areas: the floors, walls, waterline, water surface, and even goes as far as purifying the pool’s water.

Where Can Pool Owners Purchase the AquaSense 2 Pool Series?

BeatBot’s AuquaSense 2 series released back in February, so pool owners can get a jump on the pool season with this new tech ahead of the season. The AquaSense 2 Ultra (MSRP: $3,450), the AquaSense 2 Pro ($2,499), and the AquaSense 2 ($1,499) can be purchased on BeatBot’s official website and Amazon store.

About BeatBot: BeatBot is a tech-forward pool care company that’s passionate about the global robotization of swimming pool environments. The company was founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies.