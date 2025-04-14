Orlando Lucas Makes the Leap from Apollo Theater to TikTok Stardom

Image Credit: Orlando Lucas

In the past, professional dancer and actor Orlando Lucas has appeared with Fresh Groove Productions in Vancouver, B.C., and with Showtime at the Apollo Theater in New York. Now Orlando has taken his dance moves online, creating viral choreography and collaborating with other influencers on Tiktok (where Orlando has over 1.8 million followers) and Instagram (where he has over 163,000 followers).

Orlando the Actor

Besides his work with viral choreography, Vancouver-born Orlando has appeared in multiple films and TV series, since age 8. He portrayed Ryan Ingram, the son of Liz Ingram (played by Viola Davis) and John Ingram (played by Vincent D’Onofrio), in Netflix’s The Unforgivable (2021). He was invited to attend the Red Carpet Premiere for the film in Hollywood. He has also appeared in Altered Carbon, iZombie, Big Sky River, and Zoo, and has guest-starred on The Good Doctor.

Orlando has also voiced many roles in animated series, including StarBeam, The Hollow, and Powerbirds.

Orlando the Dancer

Where Orlando’s performance skills have really shone, however, is in his dance, and it is his moves that his social media followers come to watch. Proficient in varied street styles, Orlando has created and performed routines for hip-hop, afro, breaking, popping, lightfeet, house, and freestyle. He moves across the international stage with a raw, uncontainable energy, with finesse to his footwork.

He spent five years with Fresh Groove Productions (2019-2024), where he trained under Mark Dogillo and Travis Lim, twice earning a place as a finalist at Hop Hop International. (He brought home the Bronze in 2022 and Fifth in the world in 2023.) Hopping over to New York in 2020, he served as a back-up dancer for Showtime at the Apollo during Capri Everitt’s performance.

Having experienced dance in high-intensity, live entertainment, Orlando joined New Zealand’s Identity Dance Company (IDCO) in 2024, where he trained and performed with the internationally recognized dance crew. The crew has received many awards from international dance competitions, including the Gold Medal at the World Dance Crew Championships Pacific Qualifiers and the Gold Medal at the Upgrade Australia Competition. They are set to represent New Zealand at the upcoming World Dance Crew Championship Finals taking place in Auckland from April 14 – 19. Orlando also performed last year at both the World of Dance Finals opening and closing showcase and at Flip the Switch in Los Angeles.

“Dance has always been a part of who I am,” Orlando has shared. His work with IDCO and his performances around the world have given him the opportunity to train with skilled dancers and choreographers like Riley Bourne, Kirsten Dodgen, and Joshua Cesan. Now he wants to share what he has learned with other dancers—both those he can inspire on Instagram and Tiktok, and with his own tight-knit team.

Recently, Orlando brought together his own group of nine dancers to form Crew 24, which has won the Gold at the Pacific Qualifiers, moving on to the World Dance Crew Championship Finals, which will happen this month in Auckland. He also serves as the dance ambassador for an online dance school, Shluv Academy, together with Michael Le. On TikTok, he has created many choreographies that have been copied and tagged by millions of other dancers.

With the World Dance Crew Championships about to begin, Orlando Lucas is preparing to take the stage again with the other dancers of Crew 24, representing Canada and New Zealand in one of the world’s largest dance competitions. Having danced from screen to stage to social media, Orlando hopes to capture the imagination of dance crew judges and of his millions of social media followers once again.