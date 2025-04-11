JAKKS Pacific Unveils Walmart-Exclusive Harry Potter Robes Just in Time for Spring 2025

Image Credit: JAKKS Pacific

Few fictional worlds have captured the imagination of children and adults alike quite like the Harry Potter™ universe. With its spellbinding lore, iconic characters, and enduring themes of courage and friendship, it continues to inspire a thriving market of toys and collectibles that allow fans to bring a bit of Hogwarts™ magic into their own lives. Now, in a new release timed for Spring 2025, JAKKS Pacific expands the play potential with a collection of officially licensed Hogwarts™ house robes, available exclusively at Walmart

A new wave of wizarding magic has arrived at Walmart for Spring, as JAKKS Pacific introduces an enchanting line of officially licensed Harry Potter™ robes inspired by the four iconic Hogwarts™ houses: Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Slytherin™, and Ravenclaw™.

Designed with young fans in mind, these premium robes are more than just costume pieces—they’re a gateway to imaginative play and storytelling, capturing the essence of Hogwarts™ through thoughtful details and house-specific design. Each Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Slytherin™, and Ravenclaw™ robe features a colored lining, an embroidered house crest, and even a secret wand pocket—perfect for carrying an essential spell-casting companion. Additional features include a generous hood, practical side pockets, and an overall construction tailored to both durability and comfort.

Available in child sizes L and XL, the robes allow kids to fully immerse themselves in the world of magic, bravery, and friendship, whether they’re dressing up for a themed birthday party, school event, or simply bringing a bit of fantasy to everyday play.

This collection is exclusively available at Walmart, further extending JAKKS Pacific’s growing portfolio of immersive licensed products. By fusing quality craftsmanship with beloved intellectual properties, the brand continues to deliver experiences that go beyond the screen—and straight into the hands of a new generation of storytellers.