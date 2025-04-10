Image Credit: Nevis

Nevis is open for business and investment. The small Caribbean island has a strong, growing economy and is a hub of entrepreneurial success and small business ownership. In fact the IMF has predicted that it will have impressive economic growth of 2% in 2025.

The government has created an especially fertile business environment through streamlined processes and favorable policies. This means setting up a business is fast and hassle-free with resources, training, and mentorship available through the Small Enterprise Development Centre (SEDC) and other agencies. The absence of income, capital gains, or inheritance taxes enables entrepreneurs and business owners to maximise profits and reinvest in their ventures.

Nevis offers business and investment opportunities across a variety of sectors, including tourism and hospitality, agriculture and agribusiness (evidenced by the recent planting of Tabasco peppers on the island), financial services and fintech, real estate (boosted by the successful Citizenship by Investment program), and renewable energy. The island’s commitment to sustainability is demonstrated through initiatives like the Greenpreneur Prize which celebrates and promotes eco-friendly innovation. These green business efforts are central to the government’s ambitious vision of transforming St Kitts and Nevis into a Sustainable Island State by 2040.

Small businesses form the backbone of Nevis’ economy which is why Nevis Premier Mark Brantley’s recent Business Champions Tour celebrated local entrepreneurs driving the island’s success.

One of Nevis’ most celebrated small business hubs is the Artisan Village. This colorful marketplace features 10 shop units and 19 craft vendors creating handmade products from soaps and dolls to baskets, clothing and jewelry using locally sourced materials: a true demonstration of Nevis’ creative and business spirit of Nevis.

The island’s wellness sector continues to evolve around natural resources. Bath Hot Springs, home to the Caribbean’s first-ever hotel and famous for its geothermally heated baths, recently underwent a rejuvenation with new facilities including The Spring Café run and owned by chef Allison Smith-Mason.

Just round the corner, Fabylous Feelings, an integrative health and therapy center run by Fabiola Grant, complements the natural amenities with health coaching, physiotherapy and spa services.

Tourism entrepreneurs like Wincent Perkins, founder of Islander Water Sports, provide essential services through water taxis as well as diving and snorkeling excursions, giving guests access to Nevis’ stunning marine life.

Ryan Khadou’s clothing brand Red Ibis and screen printing business Tru Vybz showcase local creative talent through funky and colorful t-shirt designs which can be seen all over the island. Similarly, Sampson’s Pride Artistry (SPA), founded and owned by young female entrepreneur, Aaliyah Sampson, is a beauty salon in Bath Village, demonstrating how Nevis’ entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond tourism and into personal care and wellness services.

Nevis boasts a thriving economy driven by small businesses and innovators. Local entrepreneurs on the island have already achieved impressive success across a variety of sectors. While their businesses continue to grow organically, strategic investment could accelerate development and unlock new opportunities.

For those seeking promising ventures, Nevis offers both established businesses poised for further growth and untapped sectors ripe for development. With its business-friendly environment, forward-thinking leadership and myriad opportunities, there is no better time to invest in Nevis.