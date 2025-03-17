Image Credit: Casinos

These casinos and resorts are often as much about providing an all-encompassing experience of luxury and privacy as they are about gaming. From iconic Las Vegas spots to exclusive international destinations, it’s time to explore the most luxurious casino resorts where celebrities love to gamble.

The Venetian Resort – Las Vegas

Arguably one of the most famous luxury casino resorts in the world, The Venetian is a favorite among high-profile gamblers. Located on the Las Vegas Strip, The Venetian is known for its expansive space and Venetian-inspired decor, including indoor canals with gondola rides. The resort boasts over 120 tables for table games, including blackjack, baccarat and poker, along with thousands of slot machines. Celebrities are drawn here not just for the games but for the combination of high-end shopping at the Grand Canal Shoppes and Michelin-star dining options. High-roller suites, private VIP gaming areas and elite customer service create a world where stars can gamble in complete privacy.

Casino de Monte-Carlo – Monaco

When discussing luxurious gambling, it’s impossible to leave out the Casino de Monte-Carlo. Situated in the glamorous city-state of Monaco, this historic casino offers a perfect blend of old-world elegance and modern luxury. Opened in 1863 – 1865, the casino has been an exclusive haunt for royalty, aristocrats and celebrities for over a century. The casino itself features beautiful neoclassical architecture and the gaming options include high-stakes poker, roulette and slot machines. Monte Carlo’s reputation for elegance and discretion makes it a prime destination for stars.

Bellagio – Las Vegas

The Bellagio is an iconic symbol of luxury and refinement in Las Vegas. The resort is famed for its breathtaking fountains and its intimate atmosphere, making it a favorite among celebrities looking for a more refined gambling experience. With a vast selection of table games, including poker, blackjack and roulette, Bellagio’s casino floor is known for high-stakes tables that attract both seasoned gamblers and high-profile figures. In addition to its renowned casino, the Bellagio also features world-class restaurants, stunning art collections and a luxurious spa. The combination of these elements makes it a go-to spot for celebrities who want to enjoy both gaming and luxury living.

The Ritz Club – London, England

While London isn’t as famous for its casinos as places like Las Vegas or Monaco, The Ritz Club is the epitome of elegance and luxury for those seeking a more exclusive, intimate setting. Located in the heart of London, The Ritz Club offers a world-class gambling experience, including poker and blackjack. This private members-only casino caters to an elite clientele, including celebrities, royalty and politicians. With its sophisticated interior and discreet, high-end service, The Ritz Club offers a quieter, more refined gambling experience compared to the bustling casinos of Las Vegas.

Crown Casino – Melbourne, Australia

For celebrities visiting Australia, the Crown Casino in Melbourne stands out as a premier destination for luxury gambling. The casino complex is home to a massive gaming floor with thousands of slot machines and hundreds of table games. The Crown Resort also features some of the country’s finest dining options and five-star hotel accommodations, making it a favorite among those looking for more than just gaming. The casino attracts a mix of celebrities from Australia and abroad. The upscale atmosphere, coupled with the resort’s luxury offerings, creates a perfect getaway for any celebrity seeking both relaxation and excitement.

There You Have It

Whether it’s the opulence of Monte Carlo or the excitement of Las Vegas, luxurious casino resorts offer celebrities an exclusive and high-end experience that combines glamour with high-stakes gaming. From secluded VIP areas to world-class accommodations, these destinations provide the perfect blend of luxury, privacy and excitement. As such, they remain the top choice for celebrities who are looking to indulge in both the thrill of the game and the lavish lifestyle they enjoy.