Qiancheng Ying’s Role in Wanmei Jiazu’s Live E-commerce Success and Filmmaking Achievements

The rise of live e-commerce, often referred to as social commerce or live-stream shopping, marks a shift in consumer behavior. Audiences worldwide are increasingly drawn to brands that establish a strong digital presence and engage viewers through interactive live streams where products are showcased and their features are explained in real-time.

Both major platforms like Taobao and innovative brands are at the forefront of live-stream shopping, offering valuable lessons for global industry leaders keen to emulate their success and seize opportunities in this thriving market.

One prominent player in the field is Wanmei Jiazu (Hangzhou Culture Media Co., Ltd.), which has achieved remarkable milestones in live-stream commerce. The company’s approach combines innovative strategies with creative storytelling, contributing to its growth in live-stream e-commerce. By integrating celebrity IP development with compelling storytelling techniques, the company has positioned itself in live e-commerce, capturing the attention of consumers and brands alike.

Qiancheng Ying, the Executive Film and Video Director, has played a crucial role in this dynamic company’s transformation. Since joining Wanmei Jiazu, Ying has steered the company on an ambitious path of growth, emphasizing the power of creative storytelling to forge deeper connections between consumers and brands during live-stream interactions.

Through a closer examination of Qiancheng Ying’s leadership, his innovative strategies at Wanmei Jiazu, and his accomplishments in filmmaking, it is clear how creativity and business skills can combine to reshape industries.

Joining Wanmei Jiazu

Since September 2022, when he became Wanmei Jiazu’s Executive Film and Video Director, Qiancheng Ying has helped grow the company. By integrating business strategy with creative storytelling, he has contributed to its expansion in the live-stream e-commerce industry.

Under his guidance, Wanmei Jiazu has become a well-known name in China’s burgeoning live e-commerce market, seamlessly integrating celebrity-driven campaigns, product innovation, and sustainable supply chain practices. This approach has helped establish the company as a recognized name in live-stream e-commerce.

Reflecting on his journey, Ying’s transition into live e-commerce was both strategic and personal. Prior to joining Wanmei Jiazu, he worked as a producer and director on numerous creative projects. This background equipped him with the storytelling skills and creative vision needed to thrive in the fast-paced world of live-stream e-commerce.

“I decided to join Wanmei Jiazu because it has the potential to grow into a celebrity IP development and multimedia company,” Ying explains. “As the Executive Film and Video Director, I oversee all the potential filming and video projects.”

Ying’s background in filmmaking influences his leadership approach. By using his filmmaking expertise, he has introduced innovative ways to enhance Wanmei Jiazu’s campaigns, creating compelling narratives that resonate with audiences. This blend of creativity and strategic thinking has not only contributed to the company’s growth but also positioned it as a key player in shaping the future of live e-commerce.

Creative storytelling

Ying’s filmmaking and creative storytelling background have shaped his integration of celebrity IP development with Wanmei Jiazu’s strategic goals. Rather than treating these two elements as distinct, Ying masterfully intertwines them, using storytelling as the bridge that unites celebrity influence and e-commerce success.

A key example of his storytelling prowess is his short film Hi, which won him the Best Director Award at the National Short Video Competition. For Ying, this recognition underscores the power of narrative as a tool in filmmaking and commerce.

“I’m a big fan of using a storytelling approach to shoot videos and films,” Ying says. “It greatly attracts the eyeballs of the audience.” His passion for storytelling informs his leadership at Wanmei Jiazu, where he crafts engaging campaigns that grab audience attention and create lasting connections with consumers.

In the realm of e-commerce, storytelling serves a dual purpose. First, it builds a compelling narrative around a product or brand, fostering a sense of emotional investment among consumers. Second, it elevates the overall shopping experience, transforming it from a transactional exchange into a meaningful interaction.

This approach marks a significant departure from the hard-sell tactics that once dominated the marketplace. Instead, Ying champions a more refined strategy that requires a deep understanding of consumer behavior and an ability to connect with audiences on a personal level. His emphasis on storytelling not only drives sales but also enhances how consumers perceive and engage with the products featured in Wanmei Jiazu’s campaigns.

Record-breaking GMV

Wanmei Jiazu has set new benchmarks in gross merchandise value (GMV), an achievement that reflects the strategies introduced under Qiancheng Ying’s leadership. His approach has strengthened the company’s position in live-stream e-commerce, contributing to measurable success.

One of Ying’s most impactful strategies is his focus on celebrity involvement. He has spearheaded the production of numerous short videos and films featuring well-known personalities, using these creative assets to boost both publicity and celebrity development. This method extends beyond traditional product endorsements, harnessing the power of narrative to create a deeper connection with consumers.

Instead of simply placing celebrities in front of the camera to promote products, Ying ensures these campaigns are embedded within compelling contexts. The result is a multi-dimensional storytelling approach that gives audiences a more engaging view of the products, allowing them to see how these items fit into relatable scenarios. By weaving products into meaningful narratives, Ying fosters stronger emotional connections, enhancing consumer perceptions and building lasting brand associations.

Beyond creative campaigns, Ying has also focused on forming partnerships with global brands—a significant accomplishment in the competitive e-commerce market. Reflecting on the challenges of building these relationships, Ying credits his experience with high-profile celebrities for equipping him with the confidence and insights needed to navigate complex negotiations.

“I have had the honor of working with high-profile celebrities, which gave me great confidence and valuable advice. I’ve learned a lot from them about how to collaborate effectively with global brands,” Ying shares.

These partnerships have helped Wanmei Jiazu expand its presence in the industry. The company is cementing its reputation as a trusted player in the live e-commerce world by aligning with internationally recognized names.

Balancing creative and business pursuits

A defining feature of Qiancheng Ying’s career is his ability to seamlessly balance his creative pursuits with his role as an Executive Film and Video Director. While some might perceive creativity and business as opposing forces, Ying has demonstrated that the two can not only coexist but also enrich one another.

Ying views his filmmaking endeavors as a source of inspiration for his leadership, which has positively impacted both areas of his work. His artistic pursuits drive his thinking, while his leadership experience enhances the scope and depth of his creative projects.

“My creative pursuits in filmmaking propel me forward in my leadership role,” Ying explains. “The dedication and passion I bring to my creative work have earned the applause of my supporting cast and crew members. They see my commitment, and it motivates them to bring their best to the table as well.”

This perspective highlights Ying’s ability to inspire those around him, fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration. His creative passion not only energizes his teams but also underscores the importance of following one’s passions.

When individuals pursue work they genuinely care about, the enthusiasm is evident, influencing every aspect of their careers. For Ying, this alignment of creativity and business has been instrumental in his success, proving that passion and professionalism can drive remarkable outcomes when pursued with intention and purpose.

Vision for the future

As Qiancheng Ying reflects on his journey, his plans for the future remain ambitious yet deeply rooted in creativity. He aims to continue leveraging his unique talents to drive growth and innovation at Wanmei Jiazu, making sure the company maintains its leadership position in the highly competitive live-stream e-commerce market.

Ying’s career shows how creativity can transcend industries. His ability to merge storytelling with business strategies highlights how artistic thinking can elevate and reshape traditional approaches to commerce.

This recognition may help Ying secure funding for future projects and continue his work in both filmmaking and live e-commerce.

Winner of the Best Director Award for the National Short Video Competition in China and Currently a Council Member of the China Film Editing Short Video Commission.

Recently, Qiancheng Ying, Executive Film and Video Director of Wanmei Jiazu, won the Best Director Award for the National Short Video Competition in December 2024. He has received his official award certificate in February 2025. Key criteria for winning this Best Director award include originality and visual style. The film has a unique perspective and artistic expression, which enhance the story’s appeal through visual elements.

Other criteria involves storytelling ability. The film has a high level of control over structure and rhythm and excellently conveys the theme and emotions. The extraordinary use of technical elements such as photography, editing, sound effects, and special effects shows a high level of control over the film’s overall effect.

Further criteria for this award is emotional resonance, i.e., whether a film can impress the audience and produce a deeply emotional experience and innovation, whether the innovation in narrative techniques, theme exploration, or visual expression has a great impact on the film and television industry. Finally, the jury, which is composed of top experts in film productions or past winners of this award, usually consider these factors comprehensively to select the most extraordinary, artistically outstanding, and influential works from directors, actors, screenwriters, producers, and photographers. Finally, Qiancheng Ying further earned an honor as a Council Member of the China Film Editing Short Video Commission in September 2024.

At the ceremony, Ying said, “I will use the recognition and achievements from this Best Director award as leverage to secure funding for future projects, present better film productions for the audience, and enhance Wanmei Jiazu’s live e-commerce, content marketing, and celebrity IP development business.”